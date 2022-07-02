Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 24th & Wright

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 37th and National around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Additionally, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition – but is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting incident early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area around 4 a.m. near N. 7th St. and W. Keefe Ave. A man was shot in the leg, and treated for his injuries. Details are limited at this...
(WGTD)---A shooting incident in Kenosha's Uptown area that left one person dead and four others injured is just the latest in a string of troubling incidents that have occurred over the years, according to neighbors. Police were called to 6321 25th Ave. at about 10:20 Monday evening and were confronted...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shots fired incident on the freeway. All northbound lanes along I-43/94 near the Holt Ave. exit are blocked during the investigation. Authorities are asking motorists to use alternate routes.
One of the explosions heard yesterday (July 4th) in Sheboygan was not a firework. The Sheboygan Police Department has informed us that an individual was shot last night in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue. The Department was called regarding the shooting at around 11:40 p.m. and arrived to find...
KENOSHA, Wis. — One person was killed and four others were wounded during a shooting in Kenosha Monday night. Kenosha police said the incident occurred in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. Arriving officers found “a chaotic scene” with clear evidence of gunshots. pic.twitter.com/Bvayq63eMU — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) July 5, 2022 The four surviving victims...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Mayor Cavalier Johnson provided on Tuesday, July 5 a mid-year review of crime, crash data and homicide clearance rates. Police department data shows most violence crime and reckless driving is down, but homicides are on pace to break a record. "What is...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS 58) -- The Highland Park shooting is bringing back tough memories for a beloved dancing group here in Wisconsin. Tuesday, a member of the Dancing Grannies talked with CBS 58, reliving the moments she lost her closest friends in the Waukesha parade attack. Eight months later,...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Sunday, July 3, 2022 a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 27th St. and Capitol Dr. at around 9:30 p.m. The victim arrived to an area hospital and his injuries are deemed to be non-fatal. He is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 a 55-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 12th St. and Keefe Ave. The man presented himself to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. According to police an argument preceded the shooting. Milwaukee Police are seeking...
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) - A deadly shooting on the Fourth of July on a neighborhood street in Kenosha has residents shaken up. Kenosha police say one person is dead and four others are injured -- two of them with serious injuries. It happened near 63rd St. and 25th Avenue.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor in suburban Chicago says that the gunman accused of attacking an Independence Day parade has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart promised that dozens more charges would be sought. He added that the suspect,...
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person is dead and another injured after a crash near the city of Delafield Tuesday, July 5. Law enforcement responded to the incident on I-94 eastbound near Highway 83 around 9:48 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A preliminary investigation indicates a...
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating at least four additional shootings that happened Sunday, July 3 into Monday, July 4 in the City of Milwaukee. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire around 9:30 p.m., police say. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Susan Sturn has been without a vehicle since April 17. "I had it towed to Lupient Kia. They told me I needed a new transmission," Sturn explained, saying the dealership has not been able to give her a firm date on when she can expect her vehicle to be repaired due to parts challenges. "Every time I call, they give me a different date of saying the case has been escalated and someone will get back to me. They don't."
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 44-year-old man last seen near 87th and Hampton on July 3. Keith Carter is described as a black male, approximately 6’02", 200 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt.
WATERFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A credible bomb threat at a Waterford bank Tuesday afternoon prompted evacuations and shut down part of the city for hours. No one was injured, and the suspect is now in custody. After more than two hours of preparation and investigation, a bomb technician detonated...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 near WIS 83 led to one person dying and one serious injury on Tuesday morning, July 5. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the three-vehicle chain reaction crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say slowing traffic, and the striking vehicle traveling at freeway speeds when it struck the back of the line slowing for the construction, appears to be the cause.
Relatives of 16-year-old Malik Simmons say he is now brain-dead after being shot over the weekend. He had reportedly been involved in a fight over whether Simmons had paid for a $10 belt. The Milwaukee teen was one of four children shot in the city in four days. Two of...
