Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 24th & Wright

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Susan Sturn has been without a vehicle since April 17. "I had it towed to Lupient Kia. They told me I needed a new transmission," Sturn explained, saying the dealership has not been able to give her a firm date on when she can expect her vehicle to be repaired due to parts challenges. "Every time I call, they give me a different date of saying the case has been escalated and someone will get back to me. They don't."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO