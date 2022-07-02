ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 24th & Wright

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2 Milwaukee...

cbs58.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting on Milwaukee's southside: 2 men injured, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 37th and National around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Additionally, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition – but is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

One Dead, Four Injured: Shootings Occurred on a Troubled Block

(WGTD)---A shooting incident in Kenosha's Uptown area that left one person dead and four others injured is just the latest in a string of troubling incidents that have occurred over the years, according to neighbors. Police were called to 6321 25th Ave. at about 10:20 Monday evening and were confronted...
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Police Investigating an Overnight Shooting Incident

One of the explosions heard yesterday (July 4th) in Sheboygan was not a firework. The Sheboygan Police Department has informed us that an individual was shot last night in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue. The Department was called regarding the shooting at around 11:40 p.m. and arrived to find...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘A chaotic scene’: One dead, four wounded in Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. — One person was killed and four others were wounded during a shooting in Kenosha Monday night. Kenosha police said the incident occurred in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. Arriving officers found “a chaotic scene” with clear evidence of gunshots. pic.twitter.com/Bvayq63eMU — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) July 5, 2022 The four surviving victims...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police Department crime statistics, mid-2022

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Mayor Cavalier Johnson provided on Tuesday, July 5 a mid-year review of crime, crash data and homicide clearance rates. Police department data shows most violence crime and reckless driving is down, but homicides are on pace to break a record. "What is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man shot Sunday night near 27th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Sunday, July 3, 2022 a 36-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 27th St. and Capitol Dr. at around 9:30 p.m. The victim arrived to an area hospital and his injuries are deemed to be non-fatal. He is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting of 55-year-old man on 12th and Keefe Saturday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 a 55-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 12th St. and Keefe Ave. The man presented himself to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. According to police an argument preceded the shooting. Milwaukee Police are seeking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor in suburban Chicago says that the gunman accused of attacking an Independence Day parade has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart promised that dozens more charges would be sought. He added that the suspect,...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS 58

Officials: 1 dead, 1 injured in Waukesha County crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person is dead and another injured after a crash near the city of Delafield Tuesday, July 5. Law enforcement responded to the incident on I-94 eastbound near Highway 83 around 9:48 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A preliminary investigation indicates a...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 5 injured in 4 incidents overnight

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating at least four additional shootings that happened Sunday, July 3 into Monday, July 4 in the City of Milwaukee. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire around 9:30 p.m., police say. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'I am angry with Kia': Dealership break-in leaves Milwaukee woman's car damaged

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Susan Sturn has been without a vehicle since April 17. "I had it towed to Lupient Kia. They told me I needed a new transmission," Sturn explained, saying the dealership has not been able to give her a firm date on when she can expect her vehicle to be repaired due to parts challenges. "Every time I call, they give me a different date of saying the case has been escalated and someone will get back to me. They don't."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing man last seen on northwest side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 44-year-old man last seen near 87th and Hampton on July 3. Keith Carter is described as a black male, approximately 6’02", 200 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County crash; 1 dead, 1 hurt in wreck on EB I-94 near WIS 83

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 near WIS 83 led to one person dying and one serious injury on Tuesday morning, July 5. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the three-vehicle chain reaction crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say slowing traffic, and the striking vehicle traveling at freeway speeds when it struck the back of the line slowing for the construction, appears to be the cause.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee: Four Children Shot In Four Days

Relatives of 16-year-old Malik Simmons say he is now brain-dead after being shot over the weekend. He had reportedly been involved in a fight over whether Simmons had paid for a $10 belt. The Milwaukee teen was one of four children shot in the city in four days. Two of...
MILWAUKEE, WI

