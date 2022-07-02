Bodies of woman, three young children recovered from Vadnais Lake

Credit: Live on Patrol – the view of Vadnais Lake Friday night, as posted on social media by Live on Patrol.

The bodies of a woman and three young children have been recovered from Vadnais Lake, ending a search effort tied to an investigation authorities have described as a likely triple homicide.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin confirmed the bodies recovered were those of two boys, one girl and their mother.

The effort began around 4 p.m. Friday when an apparent suicide in Maplewood prompted authorities to begin looking for a woman and three children.

The mother’s cell phone data led investigators to Vadnais Lake, Martin said.

Authorities recovered one child’s body around 7:30 p.m. Friday and recovered a second child’s body shortly after midnight. The mother and third child’s body were found late Saturday morning.

Martin said the death investigation in Maplewood and the recovery of the four bodies are related incidents, but declined to comment further citing the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.