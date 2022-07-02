ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

Bodies of woman, three young children recovered from Vadnais Lake

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p93U9_0gTBTwUa00

Credit: Live on Patrol – the view of Vadnais Lake Friday night, as posted on social media by Live on Patrol.

The bodies of a woman and three young children have been recovered from Vadnais Lake, ending a search effort tied to an investigation authorities have described as a likely triple homicide.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin confirmed the bodies recovered were those of two boys, one girl and their mother.

The effort began around 4 p.m. Friday when an apparent suicide in Maplewood prompted authorities to begin looking for a woman and three children.

The mother’s cell phone data led investigators to Vadnais Lake, Martin said.

Authorities recovered one child’s body around 7:30 p.m. Friday and recovered a second child’s body shortly after midnight. The mother and third child’s body were found late Saturday morning.

Martin said the death investigation in Maplewood and the recovery of the four bodies are related incidents, but declined to comment further citing the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Causes of death, names announced in Lake Vadnais murder-suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of events for the Vadnais Lake incident that took place over the holiday weekend.Maplewood Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pearson Drive when the caller, Molly Cheng, 23, reported that her husband had shot himself.The man was identified as Yee Lee, 27, and his cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Maplewood police say they arranged for social workers to assist Cheng and her children.At approximately,...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
WJON

Stearns County Assisting in Search for Missing Juvenile

NORTHFIELD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Northfield Police Department in a missing person investigation. The sheriff's office was called in at around 9:00 p.m. Sunday to help find a missing juvenile at Mississippi River Park. Members of the Stearns-Benton Sheriff's Office dive team, area fire departments,...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maplewood, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Maplewood, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man struck and killed juvenile bicyclist in Scott County

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 72-year-old man is charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly hitting and killing a 15-year-old bicyclist on the evening of July 1.The Scott County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of Zachary Avenue and 260th Street West around 7:14 p.m. last Friday. The person who reported the accident said the suspect vehicle had left the scene.Officers confirmed the victim's death and began to establish the scene when a man, later identified as Joseph Friedges, approached a deputy, saying he had been involved in the accident...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Police search for MN girl after mother found dead

Police in Northfield (MN) are searching for a 6-year-old girl after her mother was found dead. Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide. Police believe Wade might have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before she killed herself. State investigators are assisting local police in the search.
NORTHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Violent Crime
knsiradio.com

Dive Teams Searching Mississippi River For Missing Child Near Rice

(KNSI) – Dive teams in Stearns and Benton County are searching the Mississippi River for a missing child. Officials say on Saturday night, deputies were asked to assist the Northfield Police Department in their search for a missing juvenile at Mississippi River County Park. Crews have been searching each day since. Until further notice, Mississippi River County Park is closed to the public.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Runner Witnesses Gun Shot Into Air in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Police Receive Report of Gun Fired Into Air. A morning run turned into a scary situation in Brooklyn Park when a runner witnessed someone fire a gun. The runner told police he saw an argument between several people on Sunday morning in the 3500 block of 85th Avenue. He then saw a man pull out a gun and fire a shot into the air. The runner did not have a phone on him, but ran home to report the incident, police said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on July 3 around 11:07 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Road F south of 742nd Avenue in River Falls, Wis. in Clifton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
gowatertown.net

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KX News

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations. Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park. Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots. First […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Search for 6-year-old girl continues after mother found dead in Northfield

Police in Northfield are asking the public to help locate 6-year-old Elle Ragin, who is missing after police conducting a welfare check found her mother dead on Saturday. According to Northfield police, authorities were called to the 600 block of Maple Brook Court in Northfield around noon Saturday, where they found 39-year-old Lisa Wade dead "of an apparent suicide."
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after crash in western Wisconsin

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Roads closed in South St. Paul due to "police incident"

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say an incident has caused closed roads and increased law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon, though they gave few details about the occurrence.The South St. Paul Police Department said roads were closed near Ninth Avenue and Third Street due to a "police incident.""Please be patient as we work to resolve this issue and we will advise when all roads are opened back up," the department said.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy