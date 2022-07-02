ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman accused of driving drunk and recklessly with child passenger

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly driving drunk and recklessly with a child passenger on Thursday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at around 9:15 p.m. deputies stopped a red sedan that was swerving and abruptly changing speeds on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 60.

The driver identified as 36-year-old Valiantsina Zhdan was visibly intoxicated and failed sobriety tests, MCSO said.

According to deputies, a 6-year-old child was sleeping in the front seat of the vehicle.

Zhdan repeatedly resisted arrest, spit on deputies and kicked the patrol car which lead to $200 in damages, MCSO said.

Zhdan faces multiple charges of DUI, child neglect, resisting arrest, battery and criminal mischief.

Zhdan was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the child at this time.

So sad for her child. No child should ever see a parent acting badly and putting them in danger.

