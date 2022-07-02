ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Adama Traoré, Luuk de Jong leave Barcelona after loans

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVYkg_0gTBTaJq00
1 of 2

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Adama Traoré and Luuk de Jong are leaving Barcelona after finishing their loan deals, the club said on Saturday.

Traoré returns to Wolverhampton five months after he left the English club to join Barcelona, the hometown club he played for when he was a youngster. He failed to score in 21 appearances for Barcelona and never established himself as a regular starter for Xavi Hernández.

Barcelona opted not to exercise the clause to make his move permanent for a reported 30 million euros ($31 million).

De Jong played for Barcelona since joining from Sevilla at the start of last season. The Dutch striker scored seven goals as a little used backup.

Sevilla said on Saturday it agreed to transfer De Jong back to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, where he played before moving to Sevilla in 2019.

Barcelona has been struggling to sign players due to its high payroll and large debts. This week, it sold 10% of its Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years for more than 200 million euros. It is linked to interest in luring striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luuk De Jong
Person
Robert Lewandowski
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Manchester United busy as Ronaldo asks out, Barcelona not giving up on Lewandowski, more

There is not a moment of pause in a transfer market full of surprises and twists, so let's dive into our latest news and notes. Manchester United are making news for Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club (they insist he's not for sale) and his absence from training, but they're also finally active on the market as Erik ten Hag begins to leave his fingerprints on the squad. The club this week is working on making Christian Eriksen from Brentford and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord their first signings. Eriksen has verbally agreed to a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025. The Dutch left back, meanwhile, will cost €15 million, plus €2 million in add-ons. United might not be done as negotiations continue for Frenkie de Jong with optimism. The agreement with Barcelona is imminent for €65 million guaranteed fee and they're waiting to discuss the variable part with €20 million in add-ons. Once that hurdle is cleared, it'll be down to negotiating personal terms with de Jong. Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is also on ten Hag's list as he's obviously familiar with his work.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#English#Sevilla#Dutch#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Has Been Offered The Chance To Sign PSG Super Star Neymar And Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea has been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the chance to sign both Brazilian trickster Neymar and five-time Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from their respected clubs. According to Nizaar Kinsella, Intermediaries for both players have approached Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly to try to make a suitable deal happen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Barcelona: Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen join on free transfers

Barcelona have announced the signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers. Ivorian midfielder Kessie, 25, joins from AC Milan, while Danish defender Christensen, 26, comes in from Chelsea. Both players have signed four-year deals and their releases clauses are set at 500m Euros (£430m). Kessie played...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Erik Ten Hag Convinced Christian Eriksen That He Could Play Alongside Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong At Manchester United

According to claims, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag provided Christian Eriksen with convincing statements that lead the Dane to make a final decision regarding his transfer to Old Trafford. The last week was full of excitement among the Red Devils fan base as Christian Eriksen informed Manchester United and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man Utd defender to leave the club after training ground bust-up

Seven senior players have already left Manchester United this summer, with further departures expected as Erik ten Hag continues to revamp the squad. The new manager inherited a bloated group and six players left on free transfers, including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani. Tyrell Malacia, the Feyenoord left-back,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ghana to contest ban and $100,000 fine for age-cheating at Under-17 level

Ghana will appeal against a fine and ban imposed on its women's Under-17 football team after being found guilty of age-cheating. Last month Morocco edged past Ghana on penalties to qualify for the 2022 Women's U17 World Cup but subsequently launched a protest about their opponents. The North Africans claimed...
FIFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

973K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy