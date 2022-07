Believe it or not, visionary director James Cameron has expressed his desire to "pass the baton" to another director for the fourth and fifth Avatar sequels. Back in 2009, the celebrated director took the high-concept original idea of life on Pandora and turned it into a visual masterpiece called Avatar. Cameron extensively worked on the movie as he directed, wrote, produced, and co-edited it, and then it turned out to be the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar got nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director out of which it won three, for Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO