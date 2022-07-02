ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes to Andy Goram and Jasprit Bumrah stars – Saturday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 2.

Football

Rangers bade farewell to “The Goalie”.

Tributes came from all quarters.

Jermaine Jenas took in Adele’s comeback gig.

England – and their Aston Villa contingent – were still celebrating their Under-19 European Championship win.

Manchester City celebrated the anniversary of one of their best signings.

Alan Shearer went down memory lane.

Celtic unveiled their new hoops.

Gary Cahill would not be beaten.

Dean Henderson was on the move.

Cricket

India’s Jasprit Bumrah smashed a Test-record 35 off a Stuart Broad over.

“Is it Yuvi or Bumrah?” – Sachin Tendulkar recalled Broad’s previous treatment by Yuvraj Singh in T20.

Edgbaston was tangled up in blue.

Wimbledon

Pure class from Carlos Alcaraz.

An unusual tribute for Centre Court’s centenary.

Harmony Tan went through the legs in her rout of Katie Boulter.

Rugby union

Kevin Pietersen was loving the pre-match build-up in Auckland.

The All Blacks thanked Ireland for an intense game.

