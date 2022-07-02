ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Dismantles Expectations with Record-Setting $129 Million Box Office

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal’s release of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru is looking at record-breaking box office numbers over the Fourth of July weekend. The animated prequel to the hit Despicable Me spinoff series is expected to make $129.2 million over the extended four-day weekend, and $109 million across three days, after an...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Flops at the Box Office After Controversy

In a shocking box office development, Pixar’s star-studded return to theaters has stopped short of infinity and beyond. Lightyear had a surprisingly underwhelming opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film opened in second place with $51 million. Earlier projections predicted an opening of more than $70 million.
MOVIES
Benzinga

Analysis: Why Did 'Elvis' Underperform At The Box Office?

There was good news and bad news from Warner Bros.’ WBD biopic “Elvis” premiere engagement this weekend in U.S. theaters. The good news was the Baz Luhrmann biopic was the top grossing film from the line-up of theatrical releases. The bad news was that the $31 million...
MOVIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks 'The Dark Knight' Record at Domestic Box Office

Paramount’s wondrous year at the box office shows no sign of stopping, as Top Gun: Maverick fell by a minuscule 9% for an estimated $34 million finish over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $572 million, further increasing its lead over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the year’s biggest hit.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Scott Derrickson
The Independent

'Elvis' is king, alone, of box office after final tallies

“Elvis” has won its box-office dance-off with “Top Gun: Maverick.” After the two films reported the same ticket sales Sunday, Monday's final numbers has “Elvis,” alone, as king of the weekend. “Elvis” ultimately grossed $31.1 million from Friday to Sunday, according to Warner Bros.' final figures Monday. That's a touch above the $30.5 million the studio forecast on Sunday. When film studios report box office on Sunday, they're able to fairly accurately predict Sunday's ticket sales. Paramount Pictures, on the other hand, slightly overestimated how “Top Gun: Maverick” fared in its fifth weekend. After the studio reported the same $30.5 million for the “Top Gun” sequel on Sunday, the studio's final number came in at $29.6 million. Regardless, both films performed well. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic opened above expectations, and brought out large numbers of older moviegoers — a segment of the audience that's been slow to return to theaters during the pandemic. “Top Gun: Maverick" continued to hold remarkably well, dipping a modest 34% percent in its fifth weekend. Overall, the Joseph Kosinski-directed film starring Tom Cruise has earned about $1 billion worldwide, including more than $520 million domestically.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illumination S Minions#Rise Of Gru
Collider

'Jurassic World Dominion's Box Office Takes a Bite Out of $800 Million Worldwide

The dinosaurs of Jurassic World Dominion are officially in elite company. The latest film in the Jurassic World trilogy has crossed the absurd $800 million mark at the worldwide box office, joining Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as one of four Hollywood films to do so since the pandemic began in 2020. With that milestone, it ranks as the third-biggest film of 2022 with $824.5 million, joining the latter two titans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Viola Davis' The Woman King Trailer Shows The Oscar-Winner In Full Badass Mode

Viola Davis is many things.Oscar winner. Dramatic powerhouse. And Amanda freaking Waller in the DC Cinematic Universe. But few would confuse the 56-year-old Davis as a badass physical warrior ready to take down opponents as the chosen weapon of an African tribe. That will teach us for ever doubting this woman’s ability. Viola Davis will play The Woman King in a warrior epic directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, and the first trailer just arrived with one mission: to kick your ass towards the back of the room. Strap in.
MOVIES
Reuters

Box Office - 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' going bananas with projected $129.2 million Independence Day opening

LOS ANGELES, July 3 (Variety.com) - It's official -- the Minions are back. Universal and Illumination's "Minions: The Rise of Gru" is setting off fireworks at the Fourth of July box office, projecting a $129.2 million opening over the four-day holiday weekend from 4,400 locations. On a three-day scale, the "Despicable Me" prequel looks to gross $109.4 million -- that number would mark the highest domestic opening for an animated film since 2019's "Frozen 2," representing a huge bounce back for family-friendly fare after lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Expected to Earn $202 Million in Opening Weekend

Well, that's a lot of bananas. Over 100 million bananas. And by bananas, we of course mean dollars, as Minions: The Rise of Gru absolutely crushed the weekend box office. The long-awaited prequel-sequel to the Illumination animated film series was the number one movie at the domestic and international box office this weekend, crushing such mammoth releases as Jurassic World Dominion and Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. Who is going to tell Mr.Presley and the indomitable Tyrannosaurus Rex that they are kings no longer?
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Minions: Rise Of Gru’ Record $125M+ Independence Day Opening Fueled By $285M+ Promo Campaign, Biggest Ever For Franchise – Monday AM Box Office Update

Click here to read the full article. MONDAY AM: Writethru after Sunday AM post — As Illumination/Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru clinches an Independence Day 4-day opening record of $125.1M, the movie’s success this weekend should come as a reminder to many executives, both motion picture and streaming, as well as Wall Street, about the power of the big screen. Rise of Gru‘s 3-day of $107M is the second best ever for a Despicable Me/Minions franchise or Illumination Entertainment movie after Minions’ $115.7M start in 2015. The 4-day take is now second best after Minions‘ $128.7M. Still fantastic despite slightly lower estimates today as...
RETAIL
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Hits Gargantuan Box Office Milestone

Top Gun: Maverick reached a notable box office milestone, nearly cementing itself as the biggest movie of 2022 to this point. The Numbers reports that the Tom Cruise blockbuster raked in an estimated $8.25 million last Friday domestically, placing its total U.S. box office total at $499.47 million. That measurement means Top Gun: Maverick would hit $500 million at the domestic box office on Saturday, and would cross $1 billion worldwide around the same time.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man star lands next lead movie role

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jacob Batalon has landed himself a new movie role, in a film that looks like it has shades of Final Destination. As reported by Deadline, the actor has been cast in Horrorscope, which tells the story of a group of friends who get their fortunes told, and start meeting their grisly ends in ways that relate to their horoscopes. Can they survive when their deaths are seemingly predestined?
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Movies About Dreams and Nightmares

Every night when you go to sleep, you enter the land of dreams, ripe with surreal landscapes, imaginative storylines, and a lot of cognitive dissonances. They often don't make sense and leave you feeling empty after waking up. This is why dreams and nightmares have played such a starring role...
MOVIES
Collider

7 Spooky Animated Films to Watch After 'Mad God'

Mad God is the recent stop-motion epic from Phil Tippett, who is primarily known for his creature design and visual effects work on a ton of very popular blockbusters. With a range that consists of Robocop, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, and even Jurassic Park; you know that the guy knows what he's doing in the realm of VFX, and Mad God is no exception. It's a truly magical dystopian nightmare filled with all sorts of amazing visual effects, atmospheric sets, and monstrous creature design. This may only be one of the few films Tippett has directed, but it feels like he's been working this craft for years. Well, actually he has been working at this for a very long time as the film is a true labor of love, taking over a whopping 30 years to produce.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy