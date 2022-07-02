ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Revisited: “Your Hammer Pulled You Off?”

By Matt Goldberg
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThor had always had a tricky place within the MCU. He doesn’t have clearly defined features like Tony Stark or Steve Rogers. Yes, he’s noble and heroic, but he’s also harder to describe, in part because he’s such a bizarre character (he’s a demigod space alien), but also because Marvel landed...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Teaser Features the God of Thunder Recruiting an Army

The latest teaser for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder hints at the powerful army Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder will have to create to defeat the film's villain. Moreover, the exciting new footage features him unleashing the ultimate power of Thor in the Taika Waititi-directed superhero sequel. Alongside Natalie...
MOVIES
Collider

Where to Watch 'Thor: Love and Thunder': What Formats Is the Film Playing In?

The next surefire mega Marvel hit, the next installment of the Thor series is set to release very, very soon, and will also be making Marvel Cinematic Universe history. Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth film in the alleged "strongest Avenger's" story, making him the first Marvel hero to get a solo saga rather than a trilogy. Most fans probably didn't see this coming, as the first two Thor films, while not awful, aren't commonly considered to be some of the better films in comparison to the standalone fares of the other Avengers. That all changed when writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi came on board for the third film, Thor: Ragnarok, where the visionary filmmaker completely flipped the script for the Thor character and took the franchise in a totally new direction. Instead of the fantasy-intensive style, Ragnarok took the god into a more science fiction-centric direction, without completely abandoning the character's roots. Some weren't fond of the character's hard pivot into comedy, but it's generally considered to be one of the strongest films in the franchise.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Thor: Love and Thunder': Is the Story of the Space Viking on Streaming?

The next Marvel Studios film slated for 2022 is none other than the next installment of the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Since its announcement during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Taika Waititi was set to return in leading a Marvel project for the second time following his major success with the previous film, Thor: Ragnarok. The success catapulted the New Zealand director to the big leagues of Hollywood as he won an Oscar for his 2019 satire drama film Jojo Rabbit and will direct a Star Wars film in the upcoming years.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Movies About Dreams and Nightmares

Every night when you go to sleep, you enter the land of dreams, ripe with surreal landscapes, imaginative storylines, and a lot of cognitive dissonances. They often don't make sense and leave you feeling empty after waking up. This is why dreams and nightmares have played such a starring role...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Cate Blanchett
Collider

10 Theories And Predictions For The After-Credits Scenes of 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

For some inexplicable reason, Marvel Studios decided that Thor: Love and Thunder would have the shortest promotional window in its film catalog. While Chris Hemsworth's charisma might be enough to propel the movie to box office success, this shorter-than-usual promotion has curtailed one of the pastimes of the MCU faithful: speculating about after-credits scenes.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

Love, Death + Robots has taken the world by storm once more. For audiences unfamiliar with the Netflix series, it’s essentially the animated equivalent of Black Mirror. The creators behind the award-winning anthology have just released another season, but it’ll likely be some time until fans are sated with more of the series’ animated shorts.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Viola Davis' The Woman King Trailer Shows The Oscar-Winner In Full Badass Mode

Viola Davis is many things.Oscar winner. Dramatic powerhouse. And Amanda freaking Waller in the DC Cinematic Universe. But few would confuse the 56-year-old Davis as a badass physical warrior ready to take down opponents as the chosen weapon of an African tribe. That will teach us for ever doubting this woman’s ability. Viola Davis will play The Woman King in a warrior epic directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, and the first trailer just arrived with one mission: to kick your ass towards the back of the room. Strap in.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Cast and Character Guide: Check Out Who’s Who in the Marvel Superhero Epic

Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is back in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the Thor series and one of the most highly-anticipated Marvel movies in the MCU's Phase 4. Like Thor: Ragnarok, the movie is written and directed by Taika Waititi, and joining Hemsworth are a number of familiar faces from previous movies, including Korg, Valkyrie, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie is also bringing some big-name actors into the MCU, with Christian Bale and Russell Crowe making their franchise debut in the movie. But the biggest and most exciting thing about the film is the surprising reappearance of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who is brought back as the new Mighty Thor.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thor Movie#Marvel
Collider

'Everything Everywhere All At Once': The Daniels Refute Claims of "Radicalized" Sequel

No matter what universe you belong to, Everything Everywhere All At Once was undeniably one of the year's biggest, most surprising hits. Receiving some of the year's finest reviews, while also securing itself as A24's highest-grossing movie to date, the mind-bending absurdist sci-fi action-adventure comedy isn't a title that fits under easy descriptions, but it is one that has nevertheless appealed to a wide, multiverse-spanning audience. And deservedly so! Written and directed by genre-bending filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man), Everything Everywhere All At Once is a boisterous, inventive, ingenious, and massively heartfelt triumph that proves to be a lightning rod of creativity and originality — particularly at a time when such distinctive qualities are increasingly rare to find at your local multiplex.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century and the first to win the Pulitzer Prize. His reviews radiate a love of film and life, which he retained to the end, even as he battled thyroid cancer. After he passed away in 2013, the outpouring of affection for Ebert was unlike any accorded to a movie reviewer before. Robert Redford called him "one of the great champions of freedom of artistic expression," while Barack Obama simply said, "Roger was the movies."
MOVIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Review: Taika Waititi Reinvigorates Phase 4 With Comedy, Heart, and a Pair of Screaming Goats

It's surprising that, after all of this time, Thor stands tall as one of the MCU's longest-running and most beloved characters. You might not have thought that after Thor: The Dark World, but the Thor of Thor: Love and Thunder is a far cry from the young Asgardian god we met in Thor or The Dark World. And while it's obvious that when Taika Waititi took over his story the series got a revitalization, that's not to take away from the path we took to get here. In Love and Thunder, Waititi honors not only what he created in Thor: Ragnarok, with its raucous humor and colorful aesthetic, but also what came before, offering a complex look at the God of Thunder.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

10 Greatest Creatures in Guillermo del Toro Movies

When it comes to imagination and creativity in film, one of the most important names in the conversation is Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. His excitement from bringing immersive worlds to his audiences is nothing short of infectious, and has led to some of the most memorable theater-going experiences in the last few decades.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Originally Killed Off [Spoiler], Reveal Duffer Brothers

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. The heart-pounding four-hour conclusion to Stranger Things Season 4 hit Netflix on July 1, and with it came many revelations, triumphant victories, and devastating losses. From Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) heroic sacrifice to Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) heart-breaking fate, the heroes of Hawkins are reeling from the latest round of damage dealt out from the Upside Down. While these two defeats weigh heavily on the Party, and on the audience, there's another fan favorite who was initially in the narrative crosshairs at the beginning of this season.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Lightyear': Tom Hanks Doesn't "Understand" Why Chris Evans Replaced Tim Allen

Admittedly, Lightyear hasn't been the easiest sell. Namely, the Pixar spin-off has had trouble explaining to general audiences that the Buzz Lightyear featured at the front of this animated blockbuster isn't the toy, voiced by Tim Allen, that we all grew to love in the Toy Story series but rather the main character at the center of Lightyear, Andy's favorite film from 1995.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things': David Harbour Wants Jacob Elordi to Play Young Hopper

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for both episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. It’s hard to believe that Stranger Things Season 4 is officially over. It was one extremely wild roller coaster ride, to say the least. Especially for David Harbour’s Jim Hopper who was trapped in Russia after seemingly “dying” at the end of Season 3. He finally escaped Russia with the help of Joyce and Murray in the finale and reunited with Eleven in Hawkins, but the question on any Stranger Things fan’s mind is what’s next for this doomed town? However, while everyone is focused on the future of the franchise, when being interviewed by GQ, Harbour talked about a younger version of Hopper and who he would want to see play him.
MOVIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who in the Legacy Sequel

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest blockbusters since the 2020 pandemic. The film sees Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) return to the esteemed school, Top Gun, to lead a group of young aviators on a near-impossible mission. Seeing Tom Cruise return to Top Gun over 30 years later was a memorable sight. Top Gun: Maverick features familiar faces, new characters, and even appearances of characters who were only mentioned by name. This is a complete character guide for Top Gun: Maverick. If you need help sorting it all out, don’t fret, we’ve got you covered.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Game of Thrones Subplots That Were Better Than the Main Story

Game of Thrones, spanning eight years and eight seasons, is remembered as one of the greatest fantasy shows of all time, if not one of the best shows of all time, period. Breaking records and sweeping awards categories year after year, it featured a huge ensemble cast of fantastic talents and carefully interwoven plot threads throughout the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

5 Scenes Only DCs 'Legends Of Tomorrow' Could Have Made Funny

Arrow is the show that started it all and was one of the first deeper looks into the darker side of the superhero world. The Flash, still going strong, was the second installment of the DCTV shows and introduced us to the Scarlett Speedster in a more modern take on the fastest man alive. Supergirl followed Kara Zor-El (played by Melissa Benoist) and was a different take on the surviving Kryptonians after coming to earth.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy