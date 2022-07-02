ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

5 simple ways to help animals like the ones at Woodland Park Zoo

 3 days ago
SEATTLE — Rhinos, tigers, sloth bears and Komodo dragons – the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is home to some of the world’s most exotic animals.

Exotic, and often endangered.

Experts like Dr. Bonnie Baird, the zoo’s animal welfare scientist, say humans are making it harder for animals to exist in the wild because of habitat encroachment and global warming.

“I would love for all animals to be living in the wild. That would be amazing,” said Baird. “Unfortunately, there is no wild left. There’s just not a place for many of these animals to live and thrive anymore because of people.”

So, what can you do to help? Here are five things you can do starting today, according to the Woodland Park Zoo’s website.

5 Ways to Help the Animals

  1. Recycle cellphones. The zoo even has drop boxes at both entrances.
  2. Avoid plastic water bottles and coffee cups. More than 8 million tons of plastic enter the ocean every year, and it’s very slow to break down.
  3. Avoid using unsustainable palm oil. It’s found in many common products like lipstick, margarine, chocolate, soap – even vegan cheeses.
  4. You can also buy local foods from farmers’ markets to reduce your carbon footprint.
  5. Finally – visit the zoo! It supports the Woodland Park Zoo’s conservation efforts, and you can learn about amazing animals up close and personal.

Learning more about the magnificent creatures of Woodland Park Zoo is one way to become better informed about our impacts on their lives.

Catch “Animal Choice and Care” – the latest episode of “Wildlife: A Look Inside Woodland Park Zoo” – for free on KIRO7.com/Zoo on your favorite device with the KIRO 7 app.

This is a sponsored post and part of the docuseries “Wildlife: A Look Inside Woodland Park Zoo,” a paid partnership between Woodland Park Zoo and KIRO 7.

©2022 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 Seattle

Local restaurant eases diners’ pain of paying high gas prices

SEATTLE — The next time you visit Tutta Bella and bring your gas receipt, it will save you some money. The well-known Neapolitan pizza restaurant is offering customers a discount on what the average price of gas is going for in the Seattle area at four of its locations: Wallingford, Columbia City, South Lake Union, and Issaquah.
SEATTLE, WA
seattletransitblog.com

Call to action: don’t let the Sound Transit board make expansion beyond ST3 impossible

Seattle Subway has 5 fundamental pillars of rider experience: speed, reliability, accessibility, expandability, and safety. Ensuring expandability, and the financial and operational feasibility of future expansion, is fundamental to making sure ST3 is a good transit investment, and Sound Transit seems to have forgotten that. We need your help to remind the Sound Transit Board at their meetings on July 7th, July 14th, and July 28th. Sign up to testify or send an email today with links below.
SEATTLE, WA
