ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buzz builds for Eno Benjamin

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury recently described second-year running back Eno Benjamin as a potential starter. Starting Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh agrees. Appearing on Dave Pasch’s podcast, Pugh put the football-following world on notice that Benjamin could be on the verge of becoming much better known than he currently...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Browns have been Spoiled…

The Cleveland Browns have been Spoiled with Baker Mayfield. Here’s why…. Yes. You read the correctly. The Browns should be thankful to even have a player like Baker Mayfield. Before Mayfield, the Browns haven’t even came close to having a franchise quarterback since Bernie Kosar in the late 80’s. Since Kosar, Cleveland has had a circus full of busts, flops, and disappointments under center. I’m not saying that Baker Mayfield is the “Holy Grail” of quarterbacks the Browns have been waiting for. However, he wasn’t terrible either (at least compared to previous Browns QB’s).
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Pro CB could get another shot in NFL?

Despite plenty of tread on his tires, a well-known veteran cornerback could be getting another break. Pro Football Focus reported this week that former All-Pro Joe Haden has offers currently on the table from NFL teams. For now though, the 33-year-old is still unsigned with training camp set to start later this month.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans Remembered A Franchise Legend On July 4th

The Cleveland Browns have a rich history dating back to 1946 when they were still a part of the All-American Football Conference. Since then, legends like Jim Brown, Otto Graham, Marion Motley, Leroy Kelly, and Ozzie Newsome have donned the team’s uniform. And for the celebration of the Fourth...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmitt Smith
247Sports

UCLA football: Chip Kelly not guaranteed to coach in Big Ten, columnist opines

With UCLA and USC off to the Big Ten by 2024, there’s going to be a lot of change coming for both programs in the future. It will be something brand-new to head UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who’s only coached in the Pac-12 as a head coach; first with Oregon and now with UCLA. However, Los Angeles Times writer Ben Bloch suggested that is no guarantee that Kelly will coach the Bruins when they make the move to a new conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Browns#Pro Bowl#American Football#Cardinals#Usa Today#Arizona State
Sportico

NFL, NFLPA Receive Homework as Deshaun Watson Arbitrator Sets Tone

Click here to read the full article. When retired federal Judge Sue Robinson held the disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson last Tuesday, many expected for her to announce a decision shortly thereafter, and for Watson, the NFL or both to appeal it to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Instead, she ordered the parties back for a second day. Then she brought them back for a third day. Then she told them to file post-hearing briefs during the week of July 11.  It’s as if the judge didn’t get the script and instead treated the hearing like something few thought it...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Commanders Fantasy Outlook: Is Wentz worth taking a flyer on?

* As the 2022 NFL season inches closer, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at the fantasy football outlook of multiple Washington Commanders players. First up: Carson Wentz. Will Carson Wentz be worth taking a flyer on in fantasy football in 2022?. Washington's NFL franchise has a new...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Linked To Longtime NFL All-Pro Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys traded starting wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns early in the offseason, making fans nervous about the state of their receiving corps. But one star wide receiver could be the answer to their problems. The Cowboys have recently received strong odds to sign free agent...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Video of Mac Jones' deep ball to Agholor should excite Patriots fans

There's still nearly a month until NFL training camp, but the hype around Year 2 Mac Jones has already begun. We've already seen a few videos of the New England Patriots quarterback looking fit while going through offseason workouts, and on Monday, wide receiver Nelson Agholor posted a video to his Instagram story showing Jones hitting him with a deep ball during a training session.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/5: Cats Pondering Baker, Watson Silence, and Clever Webdork Tricks

This morning is kind of a rough one on Newswire-land. The Fourth of July is a wonderful celebration of freedom, patriotism, and accidentally setting trees on fire, but it’s probably the worst day of the year for NFL News. Front offices are vacant, players are on golf courses or beaches somewhere, and even Pro Football Talk takes a day off from pumping out four Deshaun Watson pontifications a day.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

There's Reportedly Growing Buzz For 2nd Year NFL Running Back

After being eased into the mix in his first two professional seasons, Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin could be on the verge of a breakout. Last month, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury highlighted Benjamin's offseason improvement and said he has the look of someone who can be a starting running back.
NFL
247Sports

Adding a scouting report for 5-star Jonathan Echols, who announces July 4th

One of the nation's top rising juniors will come off the board Monday as Jonathan Echols is using the July 4th holiday to announce a college commitment. Echols hasn't formally named any finalists or who he's picking between, but has talked up Tennessee at various points during the recruiting process. So, it isn't surprising that Josh Heupel and the Volunteers are the current 247Sports' Crystal Ball leader heading into the announcement, especially after Echols spent some time in Knoxville a few weeks ago. Notre Dame, for what it's worth, is also believed to be involved in the recruitment and Echols did tour Alabama, Miami and Florida during the spring months.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Matt Leinart on USC to the Big Ten and Lincoln Riley's Vision for the Trojans

USC and UCLA's moves to the Big Ten conference have drawn reactions from every corner of the college football world. The scope of the move is massive considering how many people it will affect and how much it will continue to change college football. Matt Leinart is one of a few people affected on both sides. The Trojan legend and Heisman Trophy winner is a big supporter of USC athletics. He's also part of the FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff college football show. This move hits right at the intersection of personal and professional for Leinart, as Fox is thought by many to be heavily involved in this process. Leinart attended the Brave 8 Invitational Passing Tournament at St. John Bosco on Saturday. His son, Cole Leinart, will begin his high school career at Mater Dei this fall and was participating with the Monarchs at the event. Mater Dei went on to win the tournament and Leinart was gracious enough to take some time off from being a dad and spectator to give his thoughts on USC football, the move to the Big Ten, and his impressions of Lincoln Riley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steal of the draft ends up on list of most important Eagles

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 25 most important Eagles for the 2022 season. If the Eagles had used their second-round pick (No. 51) on Nakobe Dean, everyone would have called it a steal. The Eagles would have gotten a first-round talent well into the second round.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy