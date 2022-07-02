Buzz builds for Eno Benjamin

USC and UCLA's moves to the Big Ten conference have drawn reactions from every corner of the college football world. The scope of the move is massive considering how many people it will affect and how much it will continue to change college football. Matt Leinart is one of a few people affected on both sides. The Trojan legend and Heisman Trophy winner is a big supporter of USC athletics. He's also part of the FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff college football show. This move hits right at the intersection of personal and professional for Leinart, as Fox is thought by many to be heavily involved in this process. Leinart attended the Brave 8 Invitational Passing Tournament at St. John Bosco on Saturday. His son, Cole Leinart, will begin his high school career at Mater Dei this fall and was participating with the Monarchs at the event. Mater Dei went on to win the tournament and Leinart was gracious enough to take some time off from being a dad and spectator to give his thoughts on USC football, the move to the Big Ten, and his impressions of Lincoln Riley.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO