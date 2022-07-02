ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Valley, NV

Police seek driver in fatal hit and run in Sandy Valley

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for the driver of a car that fatally struck a pedestrian Friday night in Sandy Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said witnesses and surveillance video indicate that the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, was traveling west on Quartz Avenue in the Clark County community near the California border at about 9:30 p.m. when a man, 77, walking in the westbound travel lane “entered the path of travel” of the car.

The pedestrian was projected forward, police said in a news release, and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The driver of the vehicle fled, but car parts at the scene and witness statements suggest the vehicle could be a silver 1993 to 1997 four-door Toyota Corolla.

The death, the 76th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2022, is being investigated by the department’s collision investigation section.

Anyone with information can call the collision investigation section, 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofNV.com .

