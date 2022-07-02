ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas migrant tragedy a ‘byproduct’ of Biden border policies: Gov. Abbott

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Jul. 2, 2022

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 136

Always Ready
3d ago

this is clearly daze and confuse the right wing. hypocrisy of the GOP is stunning. blaming others for his complete failure as a Gov

Reply
15
Greg Jacobs
3d ago

cause it could not be that conservatives have used immigration as a weapon and yet faled to pass an immigration bill in 37 years

Reply
19
AP_001368.f0b8afaa778a48cc9a8b0cff5601fdaa.0124
3d ago

Sorry Abbott, it’s on you, you always want to blame somebody else. You and the truck driver, you have no regard for immigrants so neither does anyone else in Texas.

Reply(2)
29
