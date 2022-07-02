ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk meets the Pope before using Twitter to announce the audience

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3pZR_0gTBQ5LJ00
World News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose 44 billion US dollar (£36.4 billion) bid to buy Twitter remains in limbo, used the social media platform to announce he had met with Pope Francis.

“Honoured to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” Musk tweeted of the Friday afternoon audience, alongside a photo showing Musk, Francis and four of Musk’s teenage children.

The Vatican did not announce the audience or provide any information about what was discussed.

Musk’s tweet followed one of a street scene in Venice, suggesting he might have had other stops on his tour.

Francis frequently meets with high-profile figures in strictly private audiences that are held in a reception room of the Vatican hotel where he lives.

A common talking point he uses when meeting with corporate CEOs is to appeal for them to use wealth and technology to help the poorest while caring for God’s creation.

On June 21, Twitter’s board recommended shareholders approve Musk’s proposed purchase, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signalling considerable doubt the sale will actually happen.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Starmer brands Johnson a ‘pathetic spectacle’ in ‘dying act of political career’

Boris Johnson was branded a “pathetic spectacle” by Sir Keir Starmer, before Labour MPs waved and shouted “bye bye” to the Prime Minister. Labour leader Sir Keir said ministers resigning from Mr Johnson’s Government have not got a “shred of integrity” given the level of recent scandals, adding it was the “first recorded case of the sinking ships fleeing the rats”.
POLITICS
newschain

Operation Brock to be implemented from Sunday ahead of summer getaway

Traffic management measures to reduce post-Brexit traffic disruption in Kent will be reinstated on Sunday ahead of the summer getaway. Kent Resilience Forum (KRF), a partnership of local organisations and agencies, announced that Operation Brock will return to the M20. The scheme involves a barrier being used to create a...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Pope Francis
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Straddles Husband Justin As She Says To ‘Kiss A Canadian’ On Canada Day: Photo

Hailey Bieber is proud to be married to a Canadian! The model, 25, straddled husband Justin Bieber, 28, in a sexy new post via her Instagram story on July 1. She wore a white cropped tank top, straight leg jeans and sneakers as she sat on top of a shirtless Justin, who opted to rock just a sporty pair of shorts. “Happy Canada Day! Kiss a Canadian if you what’s good 4 you,” she quipped in red, including a Canadian flag and heart eye emoji.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Justin Thomas: Beating LIV Golf rebel would make Scottish Open win even sweeter

Justin Thomas admits winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be made sweeter if it came at the expense of one of the LIV Golf rebels. DP World Tour players who contested the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club last month were fined £100,000 and banned from the Scottish Open, but successfully appealed against the sanctions on Monday.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Pontifex
SlashGear

The Chinese Government Claims That Its AI Can Read Minds

In June 2022, Beijing Jiaotong University published research that detailed a device allegedly capable of detecting spikes in neural activity to determine whether a person is watching explicit content (via SCMP). Fast forward a few weeks, and there are now reports about yet another dystopian AI-fueled invention coming out of China. According to The Telegraph, the Institute of Artificial Intelligence at Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center created an AI program that can allegedly analyze brain waves and facial expressions to gauge whether a person is loyal to the Chinese Communist Party.
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

People smugglers buying small boats directly from manufacturers

New intelligence suggests a large people-smuggling group responsible for around 10 per cent of Channel crossings set up deals with manufacturers to supply them with small boats. During an action day on Tuesday by British and international investigators, 39 people were arrested and more than 50 searches were carried out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Vatican City
NewsBreak
Tesla
newschain

Queen set to present NHS with George Cross at Windsor

The Queen is hoping to personally present the George Cross to the NHS next week. Accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the monarch will welcome the chief executives of the National Health Services of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and a frontline worker from each of the home nations to Windsor Castle on July 12.
HEALTH
newschain

Hundreds flee July 4 parade in Chicago amid reports of shooting

Police are responding to a shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, officials said. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10am on Independence Day in the US...
CHICAGO, IL
newschain

José Pizarro’s cherry gazpacho recipe

“Many customers and friends are surprised when they learn that gazpacho can be made with such a variety of things,” says José Pizarro – meaning it’s not just about classic tomato. Gazpacho is essentially a cold soup that can be smooth or textured, thin or thick....
RECIPES
newschain

Losing three ministers from education will have ‘disruptive impact’, say heads

Headteachers have said that the loss of three ministers in the space of 24 hours looks more like “carelessness” than “misfortune” and will disrupt pupils’ education. The Department for Education has now seen the resignation of children and families minister Will Quince and schools minister Robin Walker, following a move by former education secretary Nadhim Zahawi to the Treasury on Tuesday night.
EDUCATION
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy