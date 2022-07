Council Grove Police have arrested one person on suspicion of battery on law enforcement as part of an ongoing investigation. Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers observed a man with an outstanding felony warrant in Council Grove’s 10 block of East Main early Sunday evening. Officers contacted Jonathan Heller of Council Grove and alter arrested him on suspicion of battery on and interference with law enforcement, as well as criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Details about the initial contact have not been announced.

