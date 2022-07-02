UT Southern Interim Chancellor Arrives to Pulaski

CULLMAN, Ala. Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA) implemented their NeighborWorks program at two homes in Cullman this week. Candy Ayers, CAPNA’s director of Homeownership Services, said, “We serve five counties now including Cullman, Lawrence, Morgan, and we just picked up Winston and Marion Counties. In Decatur, for the past six years, we’ve done a block makeover where we take the whole block and tidy up, landscape, pressure wash, paint and whatever else needs to be done. “We’ve been wanting to come to Cullman, but it was really hard to find homeowners because the houses that needed it most are rentals,...

