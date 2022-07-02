UT Southern Interim Chancellor Arrives to Pulaski

William Austin (Bill) Kennedy of Killen passed away 30 June 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Winfield, Alabama in 1934. He is survived by his wife of sixty seven years, Jean Gay, his brother, Wayne Kennedy of Tuscaloosa, daughter-in-law Helen Kennedy of Parkland, Florida, three granddaughters, Jessica Marie Nabozny (Luke), Rachel Bailey (Adam), Alexandra Douglas (Adam) all of Orlando, Florida, grandson, Avery Austin Owens of Greensboro, North Carolina, great grandson, Robert Jeffrey Nabozny and numerous nieces and nephews.
