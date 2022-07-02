ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, TN

UT Southern Interim Chancellor Arrives to Pulaski

radio7media.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUT SOUTHERN INTERIM CHANCELLOR DR. LINDA C. MARTIN ARRIVED IN PULASKI ON FRIDAY AND...

www.radio7media.com

radio7media.com

SCHRA Governing Board and Committees to Meet on July 28th

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY GOVERNING BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY JULY 28TH AT 11 AT SCHRA CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1437 WINCHESTER HIGHWAY IN FAYETTEVILLE. THE SCHRA BUDGET/AUDIT/APPROPRIATIONS, PERSONNEL, NOMINATIONS/BYLAWS, 1303 AND PROPERTY COMMITTEES WILL MEET PRIOR TO THE GOVERNING BOARD MEETING AT 10.
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Giles County Agri Park Committee to Meet

THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY JULY 5TH AT THE VOLUNTEER HALL IN THE AG PARK. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE COSIDERED INCLUDE RENTAL AGREEMENT, CAMERAS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9:30.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Howard Tillman Rogers

Howard Tillman Rogers, age 85 and formerly of Pulaski, passed away July 1, 2022 at his home in Lacys Spring, AL. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Ann Wright Rogers, his son Howard Christopher Rogers, and his daughter, Rita Faye Rogers McPheron. Survivors include his son, Terry...
PULASKI, TN
radio7media.com

Roadwork Continues in Marshall County

ROAD WORK IN MARSHALL COUNTY CONTINUES THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY FROM 7 PM TO 6 AM EXCLUDING HOLIDAY RESTRICTIONS ON RESURFACING I-65 FROM MILE MARKER 22 THRU MILE MARKER 35, NORTH OF US 31A TO THE MAURY COUNTY LINE. THERE WILL BE EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE ON I-65 NORTHBOUND IN MARSHALL COUNTY FOR MILLING AND PAVING OPERATIONS. AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

William Austin Kennedy

William Austin (Bill) Kennedy of Killen passed away 30 June 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Winfield, Alabama in 1934. He is survived by his wife of sixty seven years, Jean Gay, his brother, Wayne Kennedy of Tuscaloosa, daughter-in-law Helen Kennedy of Parkland, Florida, three granddaughters, Jessica Marie Nabozny (Luke), Rachel Bailey (Adam), Alexandra Douglas (Adam) all of Orlando, Florida, grandson, Avery Austin Owens of Greensboro, North Carolina, great grandson, Robert Jeffrey Nabozny and numerous nieces and nephews.
KILLEN, AL
radio7media.com

Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Scheduled to Meet

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION TUESDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM PES, PARADE PERMITS FOR UT SOUTHERN FOR AUGUST 21ST AND 23RD, MAYOR’S APPOINTMENTS AND A PUBLIC HEARING RELATIVE TO THE FLOODPLAIN ZONING ORDINANCE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.
PULASKI, TN
radio7media.com

Water Conservation Urged in the City of Loretto

DUE TO THE HOT AND DRY CONDITIONS THE CITY OF LORETTO WATER SOURCES ARE BEGINNING TO REACH A LOW LEVEL WHILE THEIR WATER DEMAND HAS CONTINUED TO INCREASE. THE CITY OF LORETTO IS ISSUING A WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE AND ASK THAT THEIR WATER CUSTOMERS VOLUNTARILY REDUCE WATER USAGE. THIS CAN BE ACHIEVED BY LIMITING THE WATERING OF LAWNS, TREES, SHRUBS, AND GARDENS; LIMITING THE WASHING OF VEHICLES AND BOATS; AND LIMITING THE WASHING OF OUTDOORS SURFACES INCLUDING DRIVEWAY, SIDEWALKS, AND DECKS.
LORETTO, TN
radio7media.com

Julia Frances Rhoades Sanders Barnett

Julia Frances Rhoades Sanders Barnett , age 84 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday July 4, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Decatur, AL, a Seamstress,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Jaymond Perry & John Copeland will be officiating. Burial will follow in Grassy Cemetery.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Officers Installed at Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting on Friday

A NEW SLATE OF OFFICERS WERE INSTALLED AT THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB MEETING ON FRIDAY FOR THE UPCOMING ROTARY YEAR. THE GROUP INCLUDES EIGHT BOARD MEMBERS WHO ARE RETURNING FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR. THE 2022/23 CLUB OFFICERS ARE PRESIDENT JASON ARMBRUSTER, PRESIDENT ELECT TIFFANY COPE, VICE PRESIDENT JOHN JOHNSTONE, SECRETARY MARIA SANTINI, TREASURER DR. JOHN BEASLEY, RETURNING DIRECTORS TAD KEATON, AND TINA HOLT, AND NEW DIRECTOR SCOTT BEASLEY. GREG KELSO WILL SERVE AS IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT AND PAUL WAYNE WILL SERVE AS SERGEANT AT ARMS. THE ROTARY YEAR RUNS FROM JULY 1 THROUGH JUNE 30, 2023.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

C. Joshua Smith

C. Joshua Smith , age 43 of Loretto, TN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN. Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Life Tabernacle on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Jeff Toungette will be officiating. Burial will follow in Lindsey Grove Cemetery.
LORETTO, TN
themadisonrecord.com

Group locates graves of Revolutionary War veterans

An organization marking local gravesites of people who fought in the Revolutionary War came across a name among the war’s veterans about a year ago: John Menefee, the first judge in what became Morgan County. But that created a separate dilemma for the the Tennessee Valley Sons of the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Mattie Faye Brewer Leonard

Mattie Faye Brewer Leonard, age 86, of Loretto, TN passed away Friday, July 01, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Rutherford County, TN, retired co-owner of Leonards Bi-Rite, and a member of Leoma Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe E. and...
LORETTO, TN
radio7media.com

Rickey Keith Rogers

Rickey Keith Rogers, age 68 of Killen, passed away July 2nd 2022 after a brief illness. He was one of God’s special children. He shined his light and love on all who met him. He was preceded in death by his father, Paris A (Billy) Rogers and brother Gerald...
KILLEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Two homes in Cullman receive makeovers from Community Action Partnership of North Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA) implemented their NeighborWorks program at two homes in Cullman this week. Candy Ayers, CAPNA’s director of Homeownership Services, said, “We serve five counties now including Cullman, Lawrence, Morgan, and we just picked up Winston and Marion Counties. In Decatur, for the past six years, we’ve done a block makeover where we take the whole block and tidy up, landscape, pressure wash, paint and whatever else needs to be done. “We’ve been wanting to come to Cullman, but it was really hard to find homeowners because the houses that needed it most are rentals,...
CULLMAN, AL
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Outreach to the Homeless to Sponsor a Feeding and Care Outing

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY OUTREACH TO THE HOMELESS WILL SPONSOR A FEEDING AND CARE OUTING FOR THE HOMELESS AND NEAR HOMELESS SATURDAY FROM 10:30 TO 2:30 IN THE WLX RADIO PARKING LOT. THE OUTING WILL PROVIDE HOT DOGS, DRINKS, CHIPS, WATERMELON, AND SNO CONES. THERE IS NO CHARGE, AND THOSE WHO ARE HUNGRY ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. BLESSING BAGS, HYGIENE KITS, AND OTHER ESSENTIAL ITEMS WILL BE AVAILABLE. THE CROSS OUTREACH WILL PROVIDE A SERVICE AT 1:00 P.M. FOR ANY WISHING TO ATTEND.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence, Marshall and Maury Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 241 AT THE 6.5 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT POINT 1 MILE NORTH OF THE 16 MILE MARKER. MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 1 MILE EAST OF THE 28 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS IN ENFORCING LAWS AND ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
LEWIS COUNTY, TN

