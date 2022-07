Margot Robbie is one of the most beloved actresses working in Hollywood today. After beginning her career in her home country of Australia, she became an international star in 2013 when she acted alongside other A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill in The Wolf Of Wall Street. Since then, she’s gone on to a number of huge projects, including her upcoming role as Barbie in the film based on the doll. Through it all, Margot, 31, has had the support of her mom Sarie Kessler. Find out everything you need to know about the actress’s mother here!

