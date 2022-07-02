ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democratic congressman on high gas prices: ‘Now is not the time to take advantage’

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 2, 2022 - 05:13 - Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., responds...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 25

Biden is dazed & confused
3d ago

Take advantage of the people of America 🇺🇸… send them a message in Nov .. democrats you’re fired

Reply
36
ch
1d ago

Thank biden and globalists  worldwide for inflation, they are using it to kill off excess population.. Biden is keeping his promise to the UN to depopulate America, and is driving the inflation globally through American policy. BIDEN IS MORE LOYAL TO THE UN THEN THE US.

Reply
7
Griff
3d ago

Biden and everybody who voted for him caused this problem. They own it! 😳😳😳

Reply(13)
40
Related
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cartwright
Boston

Why drivers are paying so much for gas right now

This holiday weekend, it cost drivers about 50% more to fill up their gas tanks than during July 4 road trips last year. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was just over $4.80 on Monday, according to AAA. A year ago, it was $3.13 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Democratic
CNET

Gas Prices: What Will It Cost to Fuel Up Over Independence Day Weekend?

To "reduce pain at the pump," mid-Atlantic gas chain Sheetz has lowered the price on Unleaded 88 to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July. Open 24/7, Sheetz operates more than 650 locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Gas in Pennsylvania is averaging $4.94, saving motorists there close to a dollar a gallon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TIME

Both Republicans and Democrats Are Wrong on Gas Prices

On June 13, the price of gasoline reached a historic high of $5 per gallon . There followed an avalanche of accusations across the political spectrum. Democrats, including President Joe Biden, blamed oil companies for gouging consumers in order to boost their own profits. Republicans countered that the high prices were due to Biden’s mismanagement and energy policies that discourage domestic oil production .
TRAFFIC
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
166K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy