COMPTON, Calif (KERO) — Of Friday when the statewide gas tax hike took effect, a Compton City councilman held a free gas giveaway for local residents. Councilman Andre Spicer was at the Z-Y oil station in Compton bright and early Friday morning offering free gas, which attracted so many drivers, the nearby streets were completely gridlocked.

COMPTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO