Fleeing stolen car hits GRPD cruiser head-on

A Grand Rapids police officer was injured when his squad car was struck head-on by a fleeing stolen vehicle Saturday morning.

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Sherman Street SE. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered two stolen Kias. The vehicles immediately fled on Sherman Street in opposite directions.

The Kia that fled eastbound at a high rate of speed hit the responding officer’s police cruiser head-on, despite attempts by the officer to avoid a collision. The impact disabled both cars.

That car was occupied by three people, with all of them fleeing the collision on foot. A 16-year-old male who had been driving was apprehended on Logan Street SE and is being held in Juvenile Detention with charges pending. The other two occupants are still being sought.

The police officer was transported to a local hospital where the officer was treated and released.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact GRPD Officer Thompson by calling (616) 456-4513 or GRPD Officer Bailey at (616) 456-3938.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

