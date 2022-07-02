‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Already Renewed and in the Works at Netflix

TL;DR:

Stranger Things has been renewed for season 5 on Netflix.

Season 5 will serve as the Netflix series’ final season.

The Duffer brothers already have an outline for Stranger Things Season 5.

The pair also has ideas for a Stranger Things spinoff.

The Hellfire Club in ‘Stranger Things’ | Tina Rowden/Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 has officially come and gone, and fans are looking to the future of the beloved Netflix series. Fortunately, Stranger Things was renewed for season 5 earlier this year. And the Duffer Brothers already have plans for the fifth and final outing. Hopefully, fans won’t need to wait too long for its debut.

‘Stranger Things’ renewed for season 5

That’s right, Stranger Things fans don’t need to wait on edge to find out if they’re getting more episodes. Netflix officially renewed the show for a fifth outing back in February, with Deadline reporting the news.

And the Duffer Brothers had promised as much even earlier. During a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Ross Duffer revealed that season 4 wasn’t intended as the series’ last.

“Season 4 won’t be the end,” Ross revealed. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 is the final season

It’s a comfort to know that Stranger Things Season 5 is definitely happening, but the news that it was renewed proved somewhat bittersweet. Reports of season 5 revealed that the fifth outing would serve as Stranger Things ‘ final season . With that in mind, fans will bid farewell to the Hawkins crew next time they see them.

Five seasons fall in line with what Matt and Ross Duffer had planned. The creators have been vocal about how long they wanted the show to continue. And they suspected from the beginning that it wouldn’t surpass five seasons. The pair admitted as much in an open letter shared on Instagram , which read as follows:

“Seven years ago we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things . At the time we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season, and season 5 will be the last.”

With season 4 in the books, both the Duffers and the audience are looking ahead to the ending. And it seems Matt and Ross already have an idea of where they’re headed.

The Duffer Brothers already have ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 outlined

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yLd0qacrp4c?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Fear Street’: Why Viewers Are Comparing Netflix’s New Slasher Trilogy to ‘Stranger Things’

Knowing that the Duffers had a timeline in mind for Stranger Things , fans won’t be surprised that they have plans for its big finale. During a recent interview with TVLine , the Duffer Brothers spoke about their intentions for the future. They even suggested that Stranger Things Season 5 may feature a time jump.

The duo also revealed that they have an outline for the upcoming season, but they’re not quite ready to enter production:

“I’m not sure we’re ready to say yet a start date for shooting, but a lot of it is pretty well mapped out. We learn a lot every time we make a [season]. We’ve learned a lot just working with all of our new actors and the ones that we’ve worked with for a long time over this year, so I’m sure it’ll change a little bit from that outline. The ending is the hard thing. That’s obviously the stressful thing. We really want to stick the landing.”

Most fans will agree that delivering a satisfying finale is what’s most important. But even if the cast and crew aren’t in production, the wait for Stranger Things’ final season may not be too unbearable.

Fans may not have to wait as long for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

After a three-year wait between Stranger Things Seasons 3 and 4, fans may be expecting a similar break ahead of season 5. Fortunately, the Duffer Brothers told TVLine that they’re expecting a shorter time frame between seasons. After all, Stranger Things Season 4’s delay was at least partially caused by COVID-19 production pauses.

“Don’t hold us to it, but the gap [between seasons 4 and 5] should be quite a bit shorter this time,” the Duffers said, “due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus.”

The Duffer Brothers have ideas for a ‘Stranger Things’ spinoff, too

With Stranger Things 5 renewed and in the works, fans might be gearing up to say goodbye to all their favorite characters. However, there is one bright spot as we approach the show’s last hurrah: the Duffers also have a Stranger Things spinoff in mind.

“We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about… but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it,” the Duffers told TVLine. “We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different.”

That will no doubt spark fans’ interest, even as they brace themselves for the end. And with all the pieces in place, it seems like that ending could be upon us before we know it.

Stranger Things Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things 4’: Millie Bobby Brown Thinks ‘It’s Ridiculous’ That Hopper Survived