Halsey on What It Was Like Performing at Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah

It’s no surprise that celebrities throw pretty good parties, and Halsey just confirmed it! The singer talked about their experience performing at Adam Sandler ’s daughter Sunny’s bat mitzvah, and how cool the star-studded bash was.

Halsey | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Halsey’s Experience performing at Adam Sandler’s daughter’s party: ‘It was like Coachella’

While appearing on The Tonight Show , Halsey shared what it was like to perform at the party, plus her personal fangirling over the comedian.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CsVy2MXSWak?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

“First of all, it was the craziest bat mitzvah I’ve ever seen in my life,” Halsey explained. “As you would expect from Adam Sandler. It was like … I mean, it was like Coachella. I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Wow, you guys booked me?’ I was really honored.”

The party was not only attended by the “Without Me” singer, but celebrities like Jennifer Aniston — a longtime family friend and frequent Sandler co-star — Taylor Lautner, and Charlie Puth.

Halsey is a lifelong Adam Sandler fan

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N6tv11_KMiM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Halsey’s Label Confirms the Singer’s Song ‘So Good’ Will Be Released in June

For Halsey, getting to hang out with the Sandler clan was a dream come true. They revealed that they have been a lifelong fan of the actor’s movies. “His daughters are great and he’s so amazing,” they shared.

“It was a really cool full-circle moment, too, because when I was a kid, his movies used to play in my house all the time. And my dad is a huge golfer and loved Happy Gilmore … So my first sentence that I ever spoke in my life was, ‘Go home, ball.'”

Halsey compared the bat mitzvah to Coachella, but the singer recently got to perform at a different music festival. She took the stage at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival in New York, singing hits like “Graveyard” and “You Should Be Sad,” plus a cover of the now-viral hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush .

Halsey’s public fight with their label to release new song ‘So Good ‘

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q_dqfcvTZik?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

They also released a new single after publicly calling their label out in a viral TikTok. Halsey claimed her label refused to release a single she was excited about until she could “fake a viral moment” on the video-sharing app.

However, after the video blew up online and people around the world called for the song to be released, Halsey’s label caved. “ So Good ” has already racked up over 12 million streams on Spotify, and its music video has 5.7 million views — all without the viral moment their label was demanding.

“I think as an artist, you just want to be able to release things, you know?” the singer explained, according to People .

“Like music is such a cool industry because you have the luxury to put stuff out as soon as it comes to you, as soon as it’s a thought and a feeling and it’s current to the moment. So I was really, really keen to just kind of get this out now while I was just feeling it.”

Fans of Halsey loved hearing about her crazy experience performing for Sandler’s daughter’s party, and are glad that they are able to release the music they want, when they want, regardless of her label’s marketing schemes.

RELATED: Halsey Releases Personal Music Video for Their New Single ‘So Good’