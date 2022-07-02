Palestinians will hand bullet that killed journalist to U.S., official says

JERUSALEM, July 2 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority will hand over the bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank last month to U.S. authorities, a Palestinian official said on Saturday.

"We agreed to transfer the bullet to the Americans for examination," Akram al-Khatib, general prosecutor for the Palestinian Authority, told Reuters without providing further details.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kevin Liffey

