Public Safety

Palestinians will hand bullet that killed journalist to U.S., official says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
JERUSALEM, July 2 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority will hand over the bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank last month to U.S. authorities, a Palestinian official said on Saturday.

"We agreed to transfer the bullet to the Americans for examination," Akram al-Khatib, general prosecutor for the Palestinian Authority, told Reuters without providing further details.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

William Mates
3d ago

She was in a pseudo warzone, journalist understand the risk to life, so now they wish to make something out if this after all the Palestinian killings, like the Fosters.

James Woods
3d ago

In other news .. its so hot my Reeses peanutbutter cups are now ... Peanutbutter cup Shooters!

Cutter1
3d ago

How about handing over the one who pulled the trigger?

