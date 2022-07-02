ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Briggs: At BG, former OSU director Jon Waters ready to lead the Best Damn Band in the ... MAC?

By By David Briggs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1097nW_0gTBP1qc00

BOWLING GREEN — Forty years ago this fall, a 6-year-old boy from Elmore attended his first college football game.

It was at Bowling Green State University, and the seed that the sights and symphony of sounds planted in his imagination that afternoon would sprout into the wildest of dreams.

The kid went on to become part of the autumn magic himself, playing sousaphone in the storied Ohio State Marching Band and hitting the highest notes. He didn’t just dot the “i” in “Script Ohio” before the Michigan game in 1998; he later became the ninth director in the 135-year history of the ensemble and elevated the band to mainstream national fame.

“That day at BG was the first time I ever remember seeing a real marching band,” Jon Waters said, “and I was enamored by it.”

Now, in a bittersweet twist, he’s back where it all began.

Eight years after his spectacular tenure at Ohio State abruptly ended in controversy, Waters, 46, is coming to Bowling Green as an assistant professor and its new director of marching and athletic bands.

The BG College of Musical Arts confirmed the hire this week.

“Growing up in northwest Ohio, I’ve always known Bowling Green,” Waters said. “My dad [John] is an alum. This is like coming home for me. ... To come full circle and now I get to lead that great band, I'm really thrilled.”

Good for him. Great for BG.

With due respect to Ohio University’s renowned Marching 110, anyone doubt the Falcons will soon have the Best Damn Band in the ... MAC?

You’ll remember, there was a time not long ago when Waters had the most celebrated musical touch in college athletics.

A time when his ascent seemed stolen from a storybook.

In Elmore, where visitors used to be greeted by a sign reading, “THE HOME OF JON WATERS: OHIO STATE BAND DIRECTOR,” residents watched with great pride as one of their own kept rising.

After Waters was cut from the Ohio State band his freshman year, the Woodmore graduate redoubled his drive and climbed to the top of its marching ranks, first with his sousaphone, then his baton.

As director — a post he assumed in 2012 after a decade as an assistant — he became the toast of the band world. Ohio State’s brilliantly creative halftime shows drew tens of millions of viewers on YouTube, including a moon-walking tribute to Michael Jackson and an ode to the evolution of video games. Entertainment Weekly called the latter show — highlighted by a galloping horse formation in an homage to The Legend of Zelda — “transfixing it its awesomeness.”

Then, just like that, Waters was out.

In 2014, Ohio State fired him after a university investigation found a “sexualized culture” within the band, citing, among other examples, sexually explicit nicknames and an annual “Midnight Ramp” event in which band members marched into Ohio Stadium wearing only their underwear. Waters acknowledged the cultural problems but countered that he was part of the solution. For instance, he said he ended the midnight march, a tradition that dated to 1966.

All I know is the vast majority of OSU band alums still contend the well-liked Waters was wrongly made the fall guy.

And, regardless, he paid the price. Waters lost the only job he ever wanted, then all of his retirement savings, spending more than $500,000 on two lawsuits against Ohio State. Both suits were dismissed.

“That’s not an experience I would wish on anyone else,” Waters told me. “It was awful. Ohio State was my dream job. I thought I would retire there. I was a Buckeye through and through, and, unfortunately, Ohio State had to pin its Title IX issues on someone, and they chose me.

“But I’ll tell you, you really understand who your friends are ... and I can say there's life on the other side. I’m still able to do what I do and impact students’ lives, and that’s really a great thing.”

His road back began in 2016, well beyond the spotlight at Heidelberg, the small private university in Tiffin.

Humbled but grateful, Waters whipped up a marching band from scratch.

“I got some polo shirts and borrowed instruments from band director friends who had some old stuff lying around, and we put a band together,” he said. “We started with 12 kids. I sent everybody back to the dorms and told them to find a friend and bring them back, and we grew from there.”

Soon enough, the band was up to 80 students, eight percent of Heidelberg’s undergraduate population, and Waters’ flair for the spectacle was back turning heads. In one show, cannon blasts and fireworks accompanied Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture”.

David Carey, who played the snare drum for the band, remembered the buzz on campus.

“I didn’t even join the band my freshman year, but then I saw a lot of students who were super excited to be part of something that was brand new,” he said. “Some people went to the school just because of Jon Waters. ... Oh, my goodness, being in the marching band, it was the most fun I had in my four years of school.”

Naturally, when Bowling Green needed a new director this year, Waters stood out. The university just needed to do its homework.

William Mathis, dean of the BG College of Musical Arts, said Waters’ time at Ohio State was “fully vetted and reviewed.”

“I think the most compelling reason we are comfortable with this decision is that following Jon’s departure from OSU, his assistant immediately assumed leadership of the program and built off Jon’s success of elevating the OSU Band even further,” he said in an email. “Additionally, Jon has since proven himself during his six years as Director of Bands at Heidelberg University with excellent reviews and recommendations. We are looking to the future and excited that Jon will be a part of this.”

So is Waters.

While BG might not be Ohio State, it does have a 200-plus-member band with a solid tradition of its own, and the newest Falcon can’t wait to dive in.

“We're going to build on tradition,” Waters said. “My guiding principle, and it was at Ohio State, is tradition through innovation. Today’s innovations become tomorrow’s traditions.”

As for what we can expect this fall, he would not tip his hand. “I won't give any secrets away because, frankly, I have stuff in my head that I’d love to do, and I just don’t know if we can do it yet. We’re all going to find out together.”

But, be assured, Falcons fans are in for some kind of show.

I asked Waters if he indeed aspires to lead the Best Damn Band in the ... MAC.

He laughed.

“Not only the MAC,” Waters said. “We’re going head-to-head with everyone.”

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

