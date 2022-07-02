ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Wiltfong is confident in Oregon's 2023 trench recruiting

By Erik Skopil
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ducks were more active in tripping players along the offensive and defensive lines last month than anywhere else. Of the 22 players who took official visits to Eugene, 13 of them were line players (eight defensive line or edge players and five O-Linemen). While Oregon's 2023 class has...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oregon lands Top-100 four-star CB Caleb Presley

Oregon's summertime recruiting did not stop over the holiday break. The Ducks landed a verbal commitment from four-star top-100 cornerback Caleb Presley out of Rainier Beach High School in Washington. Presley marks Oregon's 10th commit in the class of 2023, including the fifth defensive back of the class, joining Cole...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
247Sports

JC DB Will Lee Commits to Oregon State

Iowa Western Community College defensive back Will Lee is the latest to commit to Oregon State Beavers. The 6-foot-2, 185 pound athlete visited Corvallis last weekend and was impressed enough to commit and shut down his recruitment. What was it about Coach Smith's program that made him decide OSU was the right fit for him?
CORVALLIS, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Blood in the water

Following a losing season in 2021, the Oregon State University Softball team spent this year making up for those losses. Composed of one of the youngest college softball teams in America, the Beavers soft- ball team was one of eight teams to make it to the College World Series in Oklahoma City this year.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hicks
Person
Adrian Klemm
kezi.com

Oregon Country Fair’s return set to make a splash in Veneta.

VENETA, Ore. -- The population of the small town of Veneta, west of Eugene, is roughly 5,000. That figure is expected to double or triple later this week with the return of the Oregon Country Fair. For the first time since 2019 the Oregon Country Fair will be held near...
VENETA, OR
kezi.com

Bronze statue of Steve Prefontaine unveiled in 5th Street Public Market

EUGENE, Ore. -- A bronze statue of one of the most legendary runners of all time, Steve Prefontaine, will be on display in Eugene throughout July. Prefontaine has inspired people around the globe for decades. He shattered boundaries that were once thought impossible in the running world. At the time of his death in 1975, he held every American record from the 2,000 meter distance to the 10,000 meter distance.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Local students could go to Oregon22, free of charge

EUGENE & SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Some middle and high school girls have an opportunity to go to the World Athletics Championships for free. This is thanks to an empowerment workshop on Sunday, July 10th at Willamalane. The workshop is called 'The DreamBuildHER', organized by the nonprofit TrackGirlz. The workshop will...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Florida State#Texas A M
oregontoday.net

North Umpqua wild summer steelhead count increases, July 4

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead in the North Umpqua River are up from last year’s low of 450 fish. As of June 21, 544 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam into the North Umpqua Basin. Although this is still lower than average, biologists anticipated an increase in returns as ocean conditions are improving. Biologists are closely monitoring returns and current analysis projects the 2022 run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by the end of the year. Peak return typically is late June through mid-July. “We expected an increase over last year’s run because of improving ocean conditions, and it’s nice to see that play out,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. “We’re also seeing increases in some summer steelhead runs in other systems like the Columbia Basin and think this trend will continue in the near future.” Returns less than 1,200 wild summer steelhead may trigger management actions beyond this year’s bubble closure around mainstem Umpqua River tributaries. With better returns so far, the river remains open for angling and retention of hatchery summer steelhead as per permanent regulations. As the summer heats up, biologists encourage anglers to practice hot weather angling ethics. Other recreationists are also encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
ROSEBURG, OR
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake algae: How about this idea?

Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
FSU
KTVZ

Logging accident severely injures Eugene man

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KPTV) -- A Eugene man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife, Rachel Price, is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Independence Day brings out fireworks shows and events

OREGON -- Many communities held celebrations and parades today, but there are still multiple fireworks displays happening this Fourth of July evening. Tonight is the final night of the Eugene Pro Rodeo, and rodeo organizers have planned the largest fireworks display they’ve ever done to close it out. They say they’ve packed four nights worth of fireworks into one evening, and it can be seen at the Oregon Horse Center on Prairie Road after the bull riding at 7:30 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Mapleton Staple Reopens; Monkey Pox in Lane County; City Names Pitcher to top Law Enforcement Post

A cornerstone of the Mapleton business community has reopened. For years area residents and visitors could stop at the Alpha-Bit for a quick bite or to browse an eclectic and sometime funky selection of gifts and antiques. The café has reopened under new ownership and still offers the same experience. New owner Jon Noland is serving up soups, sandwiches and sweets; made fresh daily Thursdays through Monday. Noland also has the smoker going out front most days for a varying line-up of specials. The sweets are made by Noland’s mother, Orie Jenks, she owned and operated the Little Blue Hen Café at 17th street in Florence for many years.
LANE COUNTY, OR
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
348K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy