A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after an assault on Bush Road in Trigg County Monday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a woman suffered severe injuries to her arm during a domestic dispute. The male suspect reportedly fled the area and threatened to hurt himself when contacted by law enforcement. Deputies called for help from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and searched the area with a law enforcement K9 while pinging the man’s phone and located him dead shortly after the assault.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO