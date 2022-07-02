This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb, though the rate has stabilized over the past six weeks, at a seven-day average of 300 to 325 daily deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some states are deadlier than others, however. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is West Virginia.

Despite this encouraging trend, public health experts are concerned about a winter surge and new omicron subvariants, specifically BA.5, which now accounts for over 36% of cases and is expected to soon become dominant nationwide. BA.5 is different enough from earlier omicron versions that it is able to infect those who have already contracted an earlier version of omicron and lead to higher breakthrough infections among the vaccinated.

BA.5 is not only even more transmissible, but also presents with more symptoms and is able to resist treatments better than earlier omicron versions. (These are the countries where the most people have died from COVID-19 .)

To find the deadliest state for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states based on the average daily deaths over the most recent seven-day period per 100,000 people, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of June 30. Six states - Alaska, Iowa, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wyoming - were excluded due to insufficient data.

West Virginia, with a 95% increase in average new daily deaths over the past 14 days, jumped in ranking from the No. 7 to the No. 1 spot. The state reported an average of 5.6 daily deaths over the past seven days, or 0.3 daily deaths per 100,000 people - the most of any state.

Click here to see the deadliest states for COVID-19 this month

Other states with relatively high COVID-19 death rates over the past week include Florida, Oregon, New Mexico, and Massaschussets. Florida reported the highest seven-day average, at 53 daily deaths, or 0.25 daily deaths per 100,000 people. Deaths in Virginia, however, rose the most in the past 14 days, jumping 650% to an average of 13 daily deaths in the past seven days, or 0.15 per 100,000 people.

Kansas remained the least deadly state for COVID-19, with deaths continuing to decline in the state, by 33% over the past two weeks. The state reported an average of 0.3 daily deaths in the past seven days, or 0.01 deaths per 100,000 people - the fewest. (These are the states that had more deaths than births in 2021 .)

44. Kansas

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.01

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.3 (8th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -33.3% (9th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 8,945 (18th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 307 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

43. North Carolina

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.01

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 1.3 (16th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -98.1% (the highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 25,152 (13th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 242 (14th lowest of 50 states)

42. Tennessee

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.03

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 2.0 (19th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -75.0% (3rd highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 26,634 (12th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 393 (4th highest of 50 states)

41. Nebraska

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.03

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.6 (11th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -76.5% (2nd highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 4,334 (12th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 225 (10th lowest of 50 states)

40. North Dakota

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.04

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.3 (8th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 100.0% (5th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,295 (5th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 302 (18th lowest of 50 states)

39. Utah

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.05

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 1.4 (17th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -16.7% (6th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 4,816 (13th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 152 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

38. Texas

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.05

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 13.3 (6th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 55.0% (12th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 87,064 (2nd highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 303 (21st lowest of 50 states)

37. Maine

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.05

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.7 (12th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -16.7% (6th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,413 (6th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 180 (6th lowest of 50 states)

36. Montana

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.05

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.6 (11th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -63.6% (4th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 3,444 (10th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 324 (24th highest of 50 states)

35. Indiana

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.06

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 3.9 (25th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -48.1% (5th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 23,856 (14th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 356 (16th highest of 50 states)

34. New Hampshire

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.06

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.9 (14th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -33.3% (8th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,576 (7th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 190 (8th lowest of 50 states)

33. California

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.07

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 25.7 (2nd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -16.3% (5th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 91,420 (the highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 231 (11th lowest of 50 states)

32. Vermont

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.07

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.4 (9th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 0.0% (No change)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 650 (the lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 104 (the lowest of 50 states)

31. South Carolina

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.07

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 3.7 (24th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 4.0% (2nd lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 18,033 (19th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 355 (18th highest of 50 states)

30. Louisiana

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.07

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 3.4 (23rd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 100.0% (5th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 17,399 (20th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 373 (9th highest of 50 states)

29. Connecticut

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.08

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 2.7 (21st lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 5.6% (3rd lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 11,034 (21st lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 309 (25th lowest of 50 states)

28. Wisconsin

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.08

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 4.7 (22nd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -15.4% (4th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 14,772 (23rd highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 254 (16th lowest of 50 states)

27. Delaware

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.09

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 0.9 (14th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -25.0% (10th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,983 (9th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 308 (24th lowest of 50 states)

26. Rhode Island

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.09

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 1.0 (15th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -30.0% (10th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 3,606 (11th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 341 (20th highest of 50 states)

25. Mississippi

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.10

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 2.9 (22nd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 66.7% (10th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 12,512 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 419 (2nd highest of 50 states)

24. Michigan

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.10

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 9.9 (12th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -47.3% (6th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 36,744 (9th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 368 (10th highest of 50 states)

23. New York

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.10

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 19.9 (3rd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -15.2% (3rd lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 68,921 (4th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 353 (19th highest of 50 states)

22. Arizona

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.10

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 7.4 (16th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 30.0% (7th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 30,452 (11th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 425 (the highest of 50 states)

21. Kentucky

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.11

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 4.7 (22nd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -45.0% (7th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 16,151 (21st highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 361 (14th highest of 50 states)

20. Idaho

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.11

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 1.9 (18th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 62.5% (11th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 4,967 (14th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 283 (17th lowest of 50 states)

19. New Jersey

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.11

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 9.7 (13th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -21.8% (8th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 34,007 (10th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 382 (7th highest of 50 states)

18. Minnesota

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.11

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 6.4 (18th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -4.3% (the lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 13,105 (25th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 234 (12th lowest of 50 states)

17. Maryland

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.12

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 7.0 (17th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 2.1% (the lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 14,778 (22nd highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 245 (15th lowest of 50 states)

16. Georgia

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.12

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 12.4 (8th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 81.3% (9th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 38,447 (8th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 365 (12th highest of 50 states)

15. Alabama

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.12

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 6.0 (19th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 110.0% (4th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 19,739 (18th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 404 (3rd highest of 50 states)

14. Arkansas

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.13

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 4.0 (24th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 47.4% (11th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 11,568 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 384 (6th highest of 50 states)

13. Illinois

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.14

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 17.9 (5th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 35.9% (8th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 38,535 (7th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 302 (19th lowest of 50 states)

12. Pennsylvania

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.15

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 19.3 (4th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -22.4% (9th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 45,715 (5th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 357 (15th highest of 50 states)

11. Hawaii

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.15

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 2.1 (20th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 87.5% (8th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 1,477 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 104 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

10. Virginia

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.15

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 12.9 (7th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 650.0% (the highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 20,558 (17th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 241 (13th lowest of 50 states)

9. Colorado

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.16

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 9.0 (15th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 21.2% (6th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 12,745 (24th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 224 (9th lowest of 50 states)

8. Washington

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.16

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 12.0 (9th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 44.8% (9th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 13,199 (25th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 175 (5th lowest of 50 states)

7. Nevada

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.17

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 5.1 (21st highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 16.1% (5th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 11,026 (20th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 363 (13th highest of 50 states)

6. Missouri

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.17

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 10.4 (11th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 386.7% (2nd highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 20,720 (16th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 338 (21st highest of 50 states)

5. Massachusetts

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.17

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 11.9 (10th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: -14.4% (2nd lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 20,901 (15th highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 303 (20th lowest of 50 states)

4. New Mexico

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.19

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 4.0 (24th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 7.7% (4th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 7,911 (17th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 378 (8th highest of 50 states)

3. Oregon

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.22

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 9.1 (14th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 120.7% (3rd highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 7,791 (16th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 186 (7th lowest of 50 states)

2. Florida

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.25

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 53.4 (the highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 45.5% (10th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 75,671 (3rd highest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 355 (17th highest of 50 states)

1. West Virginia

> Avg. daily deaths per 100,000 (past 7 days): 0.31

> Avg. daily deaths (past 7 days): 5.6 (20th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new deaths: 95.0% (7th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 deaths: 7,056 (15th lowest of 50 states)

> Total COVID-19 deaths per 100,000: 391 (5th highest of 50 states)

