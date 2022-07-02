ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'We'll walk you home': Hundreds turn up for silent vigil for Zara Aleena

By Eleonora Girotto
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiAux_0gTBNY9A00

Hundreds of people gathered to trace the steps Zara Aleena took the night she was killed as a tribute to the young woman on Saturday.

Aleena was attacked in Ilford , east London while returning home from a night out last Sunday.

The crowd “walk her home”, as authorities closed down roads to allow those taking part in the vigil to do the journey Aleena was never able to complete.

Aleena’s aunt, Farah Naz said: “This is something that we must all change, it must never happen again.”

Comments / 21

Voni Ansah
2d ago

condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of Miss zara. May your soul rest and eternal peace. May Justice be served harshly and justly on your behalf. and may everyone around the world continue to "walk you home".

20
guest
1d ago

little late for walking a person that's dead to thier home!!!!, if she could see it, she would say, why the hell didnt you do this before I was killed, do t mean anything now!!!!!

9
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jurors shown chilling moment ex-soldier enters garden before killing neighbours

This is the chilling moment an ex-soldier entered his neighbours’ back garden before stabbing them to death with a ceremonial dagger while their children slept upstairs.Footage was played to jurors in the trial of ex-commando Collin Reeves of the seconds before he killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year.Reeves denies murdering the married couple, who were in their 30s, but has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.He claims he was suffering an abnormality of mental functioning when he attacked the Chapples in their home with the dagger he was given when he left the Army.Jurors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Vigil#Violent Crime
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenage brothers who shattered skull of former care worker in row over frisbee are unmasked

Two teenagers who beat a man in a “frenzied” attack in a row over a frisbee and left him fighting for life can be named for the first time.Archie and George Tilley were jailed on Thursday after shattering the skull of former carer Alan Willson, 47, on Easter Sunday last year.Mr Willson was injured so badly his family was told he would not survive, after suffering fractures to his face, ribs and spine.George Tilley was only 13-years-old and his brother Archie 14 when they attacked Mr Willson with a heavy blunt object.They were previously found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Inseparable cousins and high school sweethearts: Everything we know about the victims who died in the Texas migrant truck

A pair of teenage cousins with plans to return home and build a house for their relatives. A young couple who had hoped to secure the American dream by finding economic security with their advanced degrees. And an 18-year-old younger brother, who tagged along on the trip north at the last minute after funds were secured by relatives already living the American dream.The families of the 67 people who found themselves trapped inside a tractor-trailer turned metal cooker on Monday outside San Antonio have begun the unenviable task of trying to determine if their loved ones were one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Churchgoer saves two young girls from abduction after one mouths secret message

Two Florida girls under the age of 12 were saved from a violent abduction after one mouthed “help me” at a churchgoer, authorities say.David Daniels, 37, started following the elementary school age kids as they walked home from Cherry’s Bar and Grill in Fishhawk, Tampa, at about 6pm on Sunday, Jessica Lang from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told WLFA8.Mr Daniels allegedly hit the girls over the head and placed one in a headlock, but they were able to break free and ride their bikes to a nearby church. A woman who asked not to be identified told FOX 13 she had...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I am still in shock’: Teen survivor of Denmark mall shooting tells of her trauma

It was supposed to be a magical night and a farewell to living with coronavirus restrictions. But Sunday evening in Copenhagen became a true nightmare for Nuveen Kamal, 15, and her friend.They were going to attend a concert by British pop star Harry Styles at the Royal Arena in the Danish capital, along with thousands of others. Many, just like Nuveen, had travelled a long way for the eagerly awaited event, and decided to get something to eat before the former One Direction star took to the stage.They chose to visit the nearby shopping centre, Field’s – Denmark’s second-largest shopping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

From fishing net loft to £1.25m HOLIDAY LET: Locals' fury as once humble Cornish cottage that has featured in Vogue goes on sale for five times average UK house price amid anger at second homes and Airbnb pricing residents out

A former fishing net loft transformed into a holiday cottage with stunning sea views has hit the market for £1.25million - with Cornish locals hitting out at soaring house prices fuelled by second home owners and Airbnb lets. Grade II-listed Hope House sits right beside the picturesque harbour in...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
