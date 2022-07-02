ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel asked people if they cared about the 'homo sapiens extinction' and their answers were shocking

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago

An oldie but a goodie...

There are a lot of things wrong with the world at the moment - Boris Johnson, the possible return of Trump, the war in Ukraine and climate change but at least the human race isn't extinct...yet.

Despite the recent protests in the UK from Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil areport published by the United Nations which warned that the killing of animals and plant life is now likely to threaten humanity itself, we still seem to be wandering around with our heads in the clouds .

Should we really be surprised, though? The answer is 'no' if this clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live is anything to go by.

Back in May 2019, Kimmel's crew took to the streets of Los Angeles to ask the public if they thought 'homo sapiens' aka humans are 'worth saving?' The answers were a thoroughly depressing indictment of the US education system.

You can watch the entire segment in the video below.


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

