ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A Roald Dahl quote on 'people who have ugly thoughts' has divided the internet

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A debate about a quote from Roald Dahl's book The Twits has been ignited with some hailing it as 'beautiful' with others feeling that it is problematic.

The quote from the children's book which was published in 1980, describes how if an individual subscribes themselves to negative and 'ugly' thoughts then they will begin to appear ugly. Whereas someone who has positive thoughts will only beam with happiness. The quote in full reads as follows:

"If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face. And when that person has ugly thoughts every day, every week, every year, the face gets uglier and uglier until it gets so ugly that you can hardly look at it.

"A person who has good thoughts cannot ever be ugly. You can have a wonky nose and a crooked mouth and a double chin and stick-out teeth but if you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It's a simple sentiment that anyone can understand, although what constitutes 'ugly' and 'good' thoughts is possibly open to interpretation. However, judging someone merely by their appearance, especially in 2020 perhaps isn't a fair representation of them overall as a person. This is the crux of the argument that Dahl's quote has created online.

There are those that think it is perfect:

Others feel that the quote promotes the wrong ideals and that we shouldn't judge someone on how they look, with many citing the author's reported antisemitic views which resulted in the Royal Mint rejecting a commemorative coin for the author in 2018.

It would be interesting to see if Dahl, who died in 1990, would revise his views and works in the modern age but he was at least ahead of the game when it came to anti-vaxxers .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Humza Arshad on viral YouTube fame, diversity and children's books

From garnering hundreds of millions of YouTube views to being a successful author and even being awarded an MBE by the Queen, Humza Arshad truly is a force to reckoned with.The south-London native first found viral fame with his YouTube comedy series titled ‘Diary of a Badman’, which follows the highs and hilarious lows of a young British-Pakistani boy trying to be tough, and has since gone on to become one of Britain’s most famous south Asian faces.Now, Humza has turned his successful YouTube series into a line of children’s books which follow the younger version of his character as...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Lovely to see world through eyes of youngsters – The Railway Children star

Actress Jenny Agutter has said it is lovely to see the world through the eyes of youngsters as she joined stars including Sheridan Smith at the world premiere of The Railway Children Return.The Call The Midwife star, who was a teenager when she shot to fame as the oldest of the Waterbury children in the 1970 film, is portrayed as a grown woman in the sequel.The original film, based on the 1906 novel of the same name by E Nesbit, told the story of a mother and her three children who move to the Yorkshire countryside after their father is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hopkins
Person
Roald Dahl
Indy100

Children left 'in tears' by teens doing 'Gentleminions' trend at cinemas

If you've been scrolling on TikTok, or perhaps visited your local cinema recently then you're probably aware of the new "Gentleminions" TikTok trend as it continues to wreak havoc leaving "children in tears."So much so, that cinemas have banned groups of suited and booted teenagers from turning up to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru, and mimicking the minions as part of the trend.The internet craze has caused such a headache for cinemas that posters have been spotted at venues warning that "any groups in formal attire" with be refused entry for the children's film.Sign up to our free Indy100...
MOVIES
Indy100

Usher saying 'watch this' is the internet's new favourite meme

Usher recently performed on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series with his band and entertained with a set list of his classic songs as part of Black Music Month celebrations on the YouTube channel. The 'Yeah!' singer was joined by Eric Bellinger and Vedo as he sang six songs: 'You Make...
MUSIC
Indy100

Indy100

178K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy