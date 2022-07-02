ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Mount Saint Joseph, Maryland standout Jalen Smith reportedly agrees to re-sign with Indiana Pacers; Kevin Huerter traded

Former Maryland men’s basketball and Mount Saint Joseph standout Jalen Smith agreed to re-sign with the Indiana Pacers on a two-year deal worth $9.6 million on Friday, according to ESPN .

After the Phoenix Suns drafted Smith 10th overall in 2020, he played 56 games (five starts) before getting traded to the Pacers at the trade deadline for forward Torrey Craig. Smith blossomed in Indiana, averaging 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds on 53.1% shooting from the floor in 22 games.

Smith played two seasons with the Terps, averaging 13.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He began catching the attention of NBA scouts during his sophomore season when he averaged a double-double (15.7 points and 10.5 rebounds) while knocking down 36.8% of his 3-point attempts.

Smith was a McDonald’s All-American at Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore and was one of the top recruits in the country. He was The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 23 points, 12.5 rebounds and three blocks per game in leading the No. 4 Gaels to a 31-8 mark.

He finished his high school career with 2,122 points, helping Mount Saint Joseph win 120 games and claim four Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association regular-season and tournament titles. Smith was also named the Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year and Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year in 2018.

Kevin Huerter headed to Sacramento

While Smith has found a home in Indiana, former Terps guard Kevin Huerter is on the move.

The Atlanta Hawks traded Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick, according to ESPN .

In 2018, Huerter was drafted by the Hawks 19th overall after two solid seasons at Maryland where he averaged 12 points per game and shot 39% from the 3-point line.

Huerter developed into a solid wing player in Atlanta, averaging 11.4 points on 37.9% shooting from deep in four seasons. Last season, he averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest, helping the Hawks reach the playoffs with a 43-39 record.

