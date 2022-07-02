ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Holiday travel prices at an all-time high for July 4th weekend

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

AAA told News 12 they expected to see 47.9 million travelers, which is an increase of 3.7% percent from 2021. Travel this weekend is predicted to reach 98% of pre-pandemic levels.

AAA says car travel will set a new record with 42 million people planning to hit the road despite gas prices being the highest it's ever been at $4.90 for a gallon of regular gas.

Air travel, recently plagued by delays and cancellations, will is also increasing 1.5% percent from 2021 with 3.5 million people expected to fly. AAA acknowledged airfare has increased, and car rental rates have gone down significantly since last year.

More than 13,000 flights are delayed over the three-day weekend, according to a report from Flight Aware. Local airports including JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark have seen 259 flights delayed and 191 flights have been canceled.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

