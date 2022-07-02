ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Wants to Leave Manchester United

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1vpw_0gTBMzos00

The superstar reportedly wants to play in the Champions League and “fight for trophies.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United may be coming to an end, if the five-time Ballon d’Or winner gets his way.

According to David Ornstein and Adam Crafton of The Athletic , Ronaldo likes the club, but wants to move somewhere where he can compete for a Champion’s League title, if the right offer comes in. United finished sixth in the Premier League in 2021–22, and will compete in the Europa League next season.

“A lack of Champions League football this coming season and wanting to fight for trophies is thought to be part of the reasoning behind his desire to leave,” The Athletic reports. “The forward wants United to be competitive at the highest level and is said to be keen for them to match his ambition by strengthening the squad.”

Watch the Premier League online with fuboTV: Try for free!

After the initial report, Ornstein tweeted that the “view from Manchester United is that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and remains under contract with them for another year.”

Last weekend, Ronaldo’s agent reportedly met with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly . Bayern Munich and Napoli may be interested in acquiring Ronaldo, per The Athletic , while PSG is reportedly not interested at this time.

The 37-year-old superstar has 12 months remaining on his deal after returning from Juventus. He joined United in 2021, scoring a team-leading 24 goals for the club last season.

More Soccer Coverage:

For more Manchester United coverage, go to United Transfer Room .

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Meikayla Moore: New Zealand defender joins Glasgow City from Liverpool

Glasgow City have signed New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore from Liverpool. The 26-year-old has been capped 55 times and played at the 2015 World Cup as well as the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. She spent two seasons at Liverpool after spells in Germany with FC Koln and Duisburg. "The...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
ESPN

Christian Eriksen agrees three-year deal with Man United - sources

Christian Eriksen has agreed to join Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. The midfielder, who is a free agent, is set to sign a three-year deal once a medical is completed. - Eriksen makes emotional return with Brentford. - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access. Eriksen, 30, spent the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Bayern Munich#Leave Manchester United#The Champions League#Ballon D Or#Athletic#The Premier League#Fubotv#Chelsea#Juventus
Sports Illustrated

Alex Albon Provides Medical Update Following British Grand Prix Crash

The British Grand Prix got off to a rough start Sunday after two multi-car wrecks halted the race on the opening lap. One of those devastating accidents involved Alex Albon, who was forced out of the action early after a collision with Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon. The Williams driver hit the brakes after a separate crash sent Zhou Guanyu careening off the track and over the barrier wall, causing Sebastian Vettel to hit the back of Albon’s car and send it into Tsunoda and Ocon.
MOTORSPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

80K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy