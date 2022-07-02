ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Boston Red Sox (43-34) take on the Chicago Cubs (31-46) in the 2nd game of a 3-game series Saturday. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET (FOX). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cubs lead 1-0 following Friday’s 6-5 victory

After sweeping the Cleveland Indians in the first 3 games of their road trip, the Red Sox dropped 3 of their last 4 games – 2 at Toronto and Friday at Wrigley. They are 4-3 on the current road trip with 2 games to go.

The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 games and are riding a 3-game winning streak. They are 6-3 in their last 9 games.

Red Sox at Cubs projected starters

RHP Josh Winckowski vs. RHP Alec Mills

Winckowski (3-1, 3.60 ERA) makes his 5th start. He has a 1.45 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9 and 5.9 K/9 through 20 IP.

  • On 3-game win streak after losing MLB debut May 28
  • Has a 2.12 ERA in last 3 starts, yielding just 4 ER in 17 innings

Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA) makes his 2nd start in 7 appearances. He has a 1.73 WHIP, 3 BB and 10 K through 17 1/3 IP.

  • Will serve as an “opener” for a 2nd straight appearance
  • Has allowed 5 runs in each of his last 3 appearances – combined 8 1/3 IP

Red Sox at Cubs odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:13 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Red Sox -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Cubs +122 (bet $100 to win $122)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Red Sox -1.5 (+105) | Cubs +1.5 (-130)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Red Sox at Cubs picks and predictions

Prediction

Red Sox 7, Cubs 4

Even with the recent 3 losses in 4 games, the Red Sox are 23-18 on the road this season. Winckowski has been great in his last 3 starts.

The Cubs have struggled at Wrigley Field in 2022 as they sport a 16-26 home record. They have lost 5 of the 6 games that Mills has appeared in.

Take the RED SOX (-150).

The Red Sox are 43-34 ATS on the season and 26-15 ATS on the road, the 4th-best mark in the majors. Nine of their last 12 wins have been by more than 1 run.

The Cubs are 19-23 ATS at home. Eleven of their last 12 losses have been by 2 or more runs.

Take the RED SOX -1.5 (+105).

Four of Boston’s last 5 games have had 10 or more runs, including Friday’s 6-5 series-opening loss to the Cubs.

Seven of the Cubs’ last 11 games have had 10 or more runs.

In 5 of the 6 games Mills has appeared, there have been double-digit runs.

Take OVER 9.5 (-108).

