Virginia Colditz

Mrs. Virginia Colditz from Rome, Ga passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Mrs. Colditz was born July 2, 1962 to the Mr. Walter M. Burt and Phyllis Timmerman.

Mrs. Colditz was of the methodist faith. She graduated from Darlington High School. After she attended The University of West Georgia. She served as Southeast Coordinator for the Doguede Bordeaux Rescue of America for many years.

In addition to her parents surviving Mrs. Colditz is her husband Stephen B. Colditz; brother James M. Burt and wife Sandy Burt and nephew Ryan Burt; brother Walter M. Burt JR. and nephews Sloan Burt and Keegan Burt. Her sister-in-law Cindy Grissinger and Loyd Grissinger – nephew Miller Grissinger and niece Brook Grissinger; sister-in-law Jennifer Sulcer and Cliff Sulcer – nephew Carrgan Sulcer and niece Smith Sulcer.

In keeping with her wishes Mrs. Colditz will be cremated. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home Saturday, July 23, 2022 at two o’clock in the afternoon.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jenny’s name to the Doguede Bordeaux of America Rescue. PayPal: ddbsarescue@yahoo.com or check can be mailed to Ddbsa Rescue 9907 Woodland Fern Dr. Lakeland, TN 38002.

