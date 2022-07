IKEA has launched BETTORP, an LED mobile lamp with a wireless charging base. The lamp's 11 x 3-in (~28 x 8 cm) base is mains powered, with three areas; two charging pads and a third space to position the light or hold small items such as headphones or jewellery. Using the charging pads, you can simultaneously charge two Qi-compatible devices at up to 5 W, such as the iPhone 8 or Samsung Galaxy S6 and newer models. LED lights next to each pad indicate whether or not your gadget is charging.

