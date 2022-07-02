ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

CT police: 195 crashes so far on 4th of July weekend

By Staff reports, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

The Connecticut State Police responded to 195 car crashes and made 19 arrests of intoxicated drivers on the Friday, Saturday and early Sunday of the Fourth of July weekend.

Twenty-three of the motor vehicle accidents resulted in injuries, and seven involved drivers who were issued DUIs, according to a press release. There are currently no reports of fatalities.

Between midnight Friday and 5 a.m. Sunday, the State Police recorded 150 speeding violations and 111 other hazardous traffic violations and responded to a total of 3,478 calls for service.

In anticipation of the holiday weekend, the State Police said its troopers would be taking extra safety measures to protect Connecticut motorways. These precautions include additional roadway surveillance and laser units to catch speeding drivers.

