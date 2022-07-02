ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New UCF women’s basketball coach completes first staff with major addition

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

After hiring three assistants in May, UCF women’s basketball coach Sytia Messer rounded out her first staff in Orlando with a major addition.

Michelle Edwards, a 2014 inductee into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, will serve as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under Messer.

Edwards, who was named national player of the year in 1988 at Iowa, spent the past 19 years at Rutgers serving in various roles, including assistant coach and director of basketball operations.

“I’m extremely excited about Michelle joining our staff,” Messer said in a release Friday. “She’s one of the best basketball players to ever play the game and she brings over 19 years of experience on both sides of the ball.”

Edwards played for Hall of Fame head coach C. Vivian Stringer at Iowa from ‘84-’88 and led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back NCAA Tournament regional final appearances during her final two seasons.

As a senior, Edwards was selected the Big Ten Player of the Year, a Kodak, Naismith and USBWA All-American and the Champion National Player of the Year.

Inducted to the Iowa Hall of Fame in 2000, she is one of just two female Hawkeyes to have her jersey retired. Selected as one of Iowa’s “Top 50 Athletes of the Century,” Edwards was named the Big Ten Conference Athlete of the Decade in 1989.

After college, Edwards played professionally in Italy from 1988-97 before returning to the U.S. when the WNBA was formed. There she played five seasons for the Cleveland Rockers and Seattle Storm, averaging 7.6 points and 2.8 assists.

She also played on the USA Basketball Team that captured the bronze medal in the 1991 Pan American Games.

“We’re very happy to have Michelle bring that knowledge to our program and ready to get to work with her,” Messer said.

Edwards joins associate head coaches Tennille Adams and Greg Brown as well as Ashleigh DeBoue, director of basketball operations, on Messer’s staff at UCF.

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

