Vadnais Heights, MN

Bodies of mother, three children pulled from Minnesota lake

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

The bodies of three children and their mother were pulled from a Minnesota lake in what authorities are calling a “likely triple homicide.”

Search and recovery crews on Friday started combing the waters of Vadnais Lake in Vadnais Heights for the missing family members. They discovered the first body, that of a child, later in the night and continued their efforts until 3 a.m.

The remaining three bodies were pulled from the water after the search resumed early Saturday morning, according to the Star Tribune.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher called it a “likely triple homicide” on Friday night.

“There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children,” Fletcher said, adding that all of three of them were under the age of five.

Earlier in the day Friday, authorities responded to a mobile home court to investigate the reported suicide of an adult male, which they believe to be related to the tragedy at the lake. It sparked the search for the mother and her children who were nowhere to be found.

No names have been released and the investigation remains ongoing.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

6-year-old Minnesota girl missing after mom’s apparent suicide

A 6-year-old girl is still missing Sunday after her mother was found dead by apparent suicide in their Minnesota home. Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead Saturday and her daughter, Elle Ragin, was missing, according to the Northfield Police Department. Officials have released few details, but said investigators believe Wade “may have been involved in her daughter’s disappearance.” Police also did ...
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies after being run over by his horse outside St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex

ST. CLOUD – An Isanti man was killed Sunday outside of St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex after he was trampled by one of his horses, which he brought there to give free carriage rides.Police say it happened at about 2:25 p.m. during a special event held in the complex's parking lot.The 44-year-old victim was walking with his Clydesdale horses, who were pulling a carriage that held his 5-year-old son, when "he lost control and was run over by one of the horses."Police say the Clydesdales then began running, while still pulling the carriage, toward Veterans Golf Course nearby. They stopped after the carriage hit a tree and got stuck. The victim's son was not hurt.The man later died at St. Cloud Hospital.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Girl, 3, dies after being hit by driver while on foot in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A 3-year-old girl is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were struck while on foot Wednesday night near the Roseville-St. Paul border.Roseville police say it happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street. The girl and the 47-year-old man were both hospitalized in critical condition after the crash. On Thursday morning, police said the girl died at the hospital.The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old Roseville woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
ROSEVILLE, MN
