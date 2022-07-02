Bodies of mother, three children pulled from Minnesota lake

The bodies of three children and their mother were pulled from a Minnesota lake in what authorities are calling a “likely triple homicide.”

Search and recovery crews on Friday started combing the waters of Vadnais Lake in Vadnais Heights for the missing family members. They discovered the first body, that of a child, later in the night and continued their efforts until 3 a.m.

The remaining three bodies were pulled from the water after the search resumed early Saturday morning, according to the Star Tribune.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher called it a “likely triple homicide” on Friday night.

“There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children,” Fletcher said, adding that all of three of them were under the age of five.

Earlier in the day Friday, authorities responded to a mobile home court to investigate the reported suicide of an adult male, which they believe to be related to the tragedy at the lake. It sparked the search for the mother and her children who were nowhere to be found.

No names have been released and the investigation remains ongoing.