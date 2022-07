July 3, 2022 – Per the usual custom of those planning to attend the annual fireworks display at River Hill Park, 1150 Parkview Drive, Kewaskum, the hillside has morphed into one giant quilt of tarps, blankets and such for those who opted to arrive early to secure their favorite spot for the show. Some were there as early dawn on July 1 when folks were first allowed to stake their claim.

