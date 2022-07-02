West Hartford car fire causes delays on I-84 west

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A car fire on I-84 in West Hartford Saturday morning caused a traffic delay for a period of time but no one was injured, police said.

Courtesy: Emily Gomes

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the accident occurred at 9:11 a.m. on I-84 East just prior to exit 40 and was cleared before 10:30 a.m.

Courtesy: Emily Gomes

According to state police, only one car was involved and no one was hurt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.