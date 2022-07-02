ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford car fire causes delays on I-84 west

By Ken Margolfo
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A car fire on I-84 in West Hartford Saturday morning caused a traffic delay for a period of time but no one was injured, police said.

Courtesy: Emily Gomes

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the accident occurred at 9:11 a.m. on I-84 East just prior to exit 40 and was cleared before 10:30 a.m.

Courtesy: Emily Gomes

According to state police, only one car was involved and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

