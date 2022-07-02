West Hartford car fire causes delays on I-84 west
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A car fire on I-84 in West Hartford Saturday morning caused a traffic delay for a period of time but no one was injured, police said.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the accident occurred at 9:11 a.m. on I-84 East just prior to exit 40 and was cleared before 10:30 a.m.
According to state police, only one car was involved and no one was hurt.
