Operation Dry Water aims to promote boating safety during Fourth of July weekend

By Breya Jones
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsxM6_0gTBJL3n00 Conservation officers from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are working with other law enforcement agencies to promote safety on state waterways during the Fourth of July weekend.

Operation Dry Water aims to curb the number of boaters under the influence of alcohol by informing people about the dangers of being impaired.

“We want everybody to have a safe and enjoyable time on the water this holiday weekend,” said Maj. Shane Carrier, assistant director of Law Enforcement for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, in a news release.

In addition to not boating while impaired, Carrie said people should follow standard safety protocols, such as wearing life jackets and being up to date on boater education courses.

Law enforcement will have an increased presence on waterways this weekend, according to Carrie.

Conservation officers are permitted to make arrests if they have probable cause to believe a person involved in a boating accident is intoxicated.

Operation Dry Water is a nationwide initiative created by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, in collaboration with the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
