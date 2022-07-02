ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google says it will eliminate location history entries if it identifies abortion center, medical facility visits

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LY6wH_0gTBIa8n00

( The Hill ) – Google announced on Friday that it would soon get rid of location history entries if the search engine identified that an individual had visited an abortion center or other medical facility, an action coming in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post that the location history update would be effective “in the coming weeks.”

NY overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits

“Location History is a Google account setting that is off by default, and for those that turn it on, we provide simple controls like auto-delete so users can easily delete parts, or all, of their data at any time,” she said.

“Some of the places people visit — including medical facilities like counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics, and others — can be particularly personal,” she added.

The search engine’s announcement comes a week after the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, overturning a 50-year precedent. The decision has led to a patchwork of states rolling back access to the medical procedure, though some state laws have been paused due to pending legal battles.

More than 700K sign petition calling for Clarence Thomas to be impeached

Following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the high court would rule to overturn Roe v. Wade, a group of Democrats wrote a letter to the search engine’s chief executive in May pushing Google to stop collecting and keeping data on users’ locations amid fears that that data could be sought after by those prosecuting abortion bans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Facility#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Google
WKBN

YPD needs prisoner van for unruly suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman arrested on a domestic violence charge Monday was such a handful that police had to call in a prisoner transport van to take her to the Mahoning County jail. Lauren Whatley, 32, of Duncan Lane, was booked into the jail on...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Flags in Ohio and Pa. to fly at half-staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governors in Ohio and Pennsylvania have ordered all state flags and the U.S. flag to fly at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Highland Park shooting. The order is in accordance with the directive issued by President Joe Biden for all federal buildings.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy