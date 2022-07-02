ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

GreekGodx Unbanned by Twitch After Controversial Comments

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreekGodx is back on Twitch after being banned by the platform earlier this week. At the time of the banning, it was unclear how long the popular streamer would be banned. Turns out, it was only a three-day ban. That said, while we now have clarity over the length of the...

comicbook.com



ComicBook

Black Panther 2: Tenoch Huerta Trolls Fans After Namor Images Appear Online

Black Panther 2 has Marvel fans buzzing all over social media, as we got another breadcrumb leading up to one of the biggest rumors about the sequel becoming true. With Black Panther; Wakanda Forever hitting theaters this fall, official Marvel merchandise is starting to be made and marketed to the masses. As usual, that Marvel merch includes some big spoilers for the movie; in the case of Black Panther 2, those spoilers include first pictures of Marvel's Namor, the king of Atlantis!
MOVIES
ComicBook

WWE Fans Rally Around Shotzi After She Deletes Her Twitter Account

WWE fans are showing their support for Shotzi after critics online bullied her off of Twitter for her performance in a recent match. Saturday night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view featured the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She unfortunately was involved in a handful of botched spots during the match, leading to Twitter accounts blasting her performance online.
WWE
ComicBook

Could Kingpin's MCU Future Include Controversial Storyline?

In the closing moments of Hawkeye, Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) finds himself staring down the barrel of a gun held by his adopted daughter Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), only for the camera to flip as we hear the gun fired off-screen. It's implied Wilson Fisk was shot, only fans never see the body and as any comic fan knows, if there's no body — a character surely can't be dead. Especially when considering the reception D'Onofrio's Kingpin has had amongst fans, coupled with the fact Marvel's actively developing its own Daredevil series, it's very likely the character will be back before too long at all.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Seth MacFarlane Explains The Orville's Name Change on Hulu

After a long wait, The Orville is currently rolling out its third season on Hulu, it's new home after the jump from broadcasting on Fox. There's one difference in that, instead of simply being The Orville Season Three, the show's first season as a streaming exclusive is The Orville: New Horizons. There has never been any particular explanation offered for the subtitle until now. Seth MacFarlane is the creator of The Orville. He also stars in the series as Capt. Ed Mercer in addition to producing, writing, and directing. Speaking to Collider, MacFarlane explained where the idea came from for adding New Horizons to The Orville's name.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Donkey Kong Game Potentially Teased via Nintendo Update

A recent update from Nintendo has teased the arrival of a new game associated with Donkey Kong. For well over a year at this point, we've continued to hear that the Nintendo Switch could soon get a new title of some sort that is tied to the iconic ape. And while Nintendo has yet to confirm in any capacity that this will be happening, a recent move tied to the company may have just teased an upcoming Donkey Kong-related announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Two New She-Hulk Photos Released Feature Jennifer Walters and Titania

Two new She-Hulk photos have made their way onto the Internet. In these images, Jennifer Walters and Titania seem to be in a courtroom. It is unknown if these are from the same scene. But, the trailers for the series hint at some kind of action going down during a case. (Courtroom walls usually don't give away without a little bit of coaxing.) She-Hulk Daily captured the photos of the two women, and fans are hungry for as much as they can get in this regard. Empire Magazine also posted some images of Tatiana Maslany's character hopping out of that limousine in the trailer. While the CGI has been a constant source of conversation around the series, things have improved on that front and fans can expect even more footage before She-Hulk premieres on Disney+ next month. Check out the new images for yourself down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Showtime Cancels New Series Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

The gavel has officially come down on Your Honor. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, series star Bryan Cranston revealed that the series will be ending after its upcoming second season, which recently started filming. Subsequently, reports revealed that Joey Hartstone, who wrote on the series' first season, has stepped in as showrunner for Season 2. Hartstone will succeed original showrunner Peter Moffat, who reportedly opted not to return so he could stay in the UK with his family, as well as David Manson, who also parted ways with the series. Additionally, reports have revealed that recurring cast member Keith Machekanyanga has been promoted as a series regular for Season 2.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things: 10 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix After Finishing Season 4

The final episodes of Stranger Things 4 dropped on Netflix this past Friday and allowed fans to finally witness the epic showdown between the heroes of Hawkins, Indiana and Vecna, the horrifying force of the Upside Down. That showdown arrived with plenty of action and plenty of tears, as we all binged through the last two episodes of Stranger Things' penultimate season as fast as possible. Now that the whole season is behind us, the likely lengthy wait for Season 5 is upon is.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Controversial Stranger Things Season 4 Monopoly Game Is On Sale Now

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix, bringing "an explosive and exhausting ending to an extended journey" as Patrick Cavanaugh noted in his ComicBook.com review. However, parts of that journey were spoiled back in May when key plot points were leaked in an upcoming version of Stranger Things Monopoly from Hasbro. The controversial board game in question is now available to pre-order online, and we have all of the details below. Spoiler warning!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Campaigns for Marvel's Wolverine Role

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy actor Jon McLaren is campaigning to play Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise critical darling last year, but it failed to be the big financial hit that something like Marvel's Spider-Man managed to be. It was praised for its gameplay, but it really received the most acclaim for its beautiful story and even better characters. It felt like it belonged within the James Gunn films, without completely ripping them off. The cast also did a beautiful job of emulating the characters while making them their own. The writing was so strong, that a writer for the game went on to work for BioWare to help write the next Mass Effect game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Releases Rumor-Starting Photo

Hugh Jackman continues to toy with the internet's emotions. The former Wolverine actor took to Twitter this morning with a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt, ominously captioned, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." This tweet is in response to Jackman's rumor-igniting social...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Magnum P.I. Star Jay Hernandez Thanks Fans After NBC Saves the Series

Magnum P.I. is saying "aloha" to a Season 5 on NBC. The network ordered a two-season, 20-episode pickup on Friday after CBS canceled the rebooted Magnum in May following four seasons. Star Jay Hernandez, who plays the Thomas Magnum role made famous by Tom Selleck in the original '80s series, took to Twitter with a video message and the #MagnumPISaved hashtag to thank fans who campaigned to save Magnum for a fifth season. See Hernandez's video below and more reactions from co-stars Perdita Weeks and Stephen Hill.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Final Season Will Take Place Entirely in Hawkins

The fourth season of Stranger Things saw the characters of the beloved series broken up into groups and scattered across the world. There was a group still stationed in Hawkins, Indiana, where the show has been mostly set since the first season, but there were also adventures taking place in California and Russia (with pit stops in Alaska and Utah). Many fan-favorite characters didn't even get to share the screen for the majority of the season. Fortunately, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will change that.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Eagle-Eyed Marvel Fan Notices When America Chavez Stole the Sling Ring From Doctor Strange

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have plenty of time to pore over the Sam Raimi flick frame-by-frame in the never-ending hunt for whatever Easter eggs they can find. When it comes to one eagle-eyed MCU fan, that means narrowing down the exact moment Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) stole the sling ring of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Teases How Series Is "Stand-Alone" From Rebels

Star Wars: Ahsoka star Natasha Liu Bordizzo is teasing how her upcoming Disney+ series is both attached to the legacy of the Star Wars Rebels animated series, but also separate from it. In a new interview, the live-action versions of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Bordizzo) elaborated (a bit) about what the Disney+ series will be all about – and how it connects back (or not) to the legacy of Rebels. In Bordizzo's own words: "A lot of people have not seen Rebels... It's great for them to have seen it, but we've got a standalone chapter as it is."
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers' Next Hero Leaked Via Developer Live Stream

Marvel's Avengers may have had its next big hero leaked during a developer live stream. Marvel's Avengers has recently started making a bigger comeback with the inclusion of Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor. Although she doesn't come with any big story content, it's a welcome addition as the game hasn't had any big content updates since Spider-Man in November, but he was exclusive to PlayStation. Prior to that, in August 2021, Black Panther was added to the game with a Wakanda expansion. It was another nice addition, but Crystal Dynamics failed to sustain the momentum of the game and began to cause players to worry that the game was going to slowly die off.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Loki Season Two Set Photos Include Teasers of Marvel's Most Obscure Heroes

Set photos for the second season of Marvel's Loki reveal a look at what appears to be a 1970s English street, where movie posters tease appearances by some obscure Marvel heroes. It seems that within whatever timeline Loki is visiting here, the characters of Zaniac and Phone Ranger are both headlining major motion pictures. Which, honestly, kind of feels like a great timeline to be in, so good for Loki. There is not much context here, but there is also a fictional movie poster featuring the likeness of Kingo, the Bollywood actor played by Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel's Eternals.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Teases a Season 5 Release Date

Fans had a much longer wait than they anticipated between Seasons 3 and 4 of Stranger Things, as the coronavirus pandemic pushed back production for months, with star David Harbour recently teasing that production likely won't start on Season 5 until next year, which would result in a 2024 release. The delays in production offered the unique opportunity for the series' writing team to complete all of the scripts for Season 4, and even develop an outline for Season 5, which could potentially mean writing is completed earlier than expected. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is a Head Scratcher

Players are faced with another tough Wordle puzzle, featuring a problem that has plagued many players in the past. The tough streak of Wordle puzzles continues today, although many folks should be able to solve this one with some good guesswork. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES



