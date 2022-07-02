ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Google says it will eliminate location history entries if it identifies abortion center, medical facility visits

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GTxf_0gTBHQIc00

( The Hill ) – Google announced on Friday that it would soon get rid of location history entries if the search engine identified that an individual had visited an abortion center or other medical facility, an action coming in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post that the location history update would be effective “in the coming weeks.”

Donating to help women get abortions is a First Amendment right – protected by Supreme Court precedents

“Location History is a Google account setting that is off by default, and for those that turn it on, we provide simple controls like auto-delete so users can easily delete parts, or all, of their data at any time,” she said.

“Some of the places people visit — including medical facilities like counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics, and others — can be particularly personal,” she added.

The search engine’s announcement comes a week after the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, overturning a 50-year precedent. The decision has led to a patchwork of states rolling back access to the medical procedure, though some state laws have been paused due to pending legal battles.

More than 700K sign petition calling for Clarence Thomas to be impeached

Following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the high court would rule to overturn Roe v. Wade, a group of Democrats wrote a letter to the search engine’s chief executive in May pushing Google to stop collecting and keeping data on users’ locations amid fears that that data could be sought after by those prosecuting abortion bans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn. The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Early morning stabbing at Denny’s on Macon Road; Suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An early morning altercation between two females led to the stabbing of one and the other in police custody. Columbus Police say around 2:00 am on Sunday morning, two females got into a verbal altercation at the Denny’s located at 3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907 in the Cross Country Shopping […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Salon

In some states, women will be forced to carry pregnancies with lethal fetal anomalies

When news broke on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some states like Ohio rushed to put a six-week abortion ban in place. This means, as it stands, abortion is prohibited at six weeks of pregnancy for Ohioans. While there are exceptions in cases of life endangerment for the mother, although the language is vague, there are no exceptions for rape and incest.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinics#The Supreme Court
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Google
FOXBusiness

Employee fired after refusing to work over Roe v. Wade ruling: 'I’m in mourning'

A Universal Music Group employee said he was fired from his job for refusing to work after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, and claimed the termination showed the company did not support its workers "speaking out" about abortion rights. Michael Lopez, a now-former production coordinator at...
LAW
WJBF

Richmond County man who beat his mother into a coma found guilty

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man has been found guilty after he was arrested for beating his own mother into a coma. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Charles Lindberg Shirley was found guilty of Aggravated Assault. According to authorities, Shirley’s 62-year-old mother was planning on evicting him from her home, and […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Ohio Capital Journal

The hidden silver lining in the Supreme Court’s decision

And all along I thought the topic of abortion had been settled more than 30 years ago when I was in high school. During that time, speech and debate coaches throughout the state of Montana decided they were absolutely sick and tired of hearing speeches and debating the topic of abortion so they collectively banned the topic, barring speech, debate and drama kids from expounding on it, forcing us consider other worldly topics like the first Iraq War or whether the television show “Murphy Brown” should be censored.
MONTANA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy