'Bram Stoker's Dracula' Gets 30th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Release This Fall

The next surefire mega Marvel hit, the next installment of the Thor series is set to release very, very soon, and will also be making Marvel Cinematic Universe history. Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth film in the alleged "strongest Avenger's" story, making him the first Marvel hero to get a solo saga rather than a trilogy. Most fans probably didn't see this coming, as the first two Thor films, while not awful, aren't commonly considered to be some of the better films in comparison to the standalone fares of the other Avengers. That all changed when writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi came on board for the third film, Thor: Ragnarok, where the visionary filmmaker completely flipped the script for the Thor character and took the franchise in a totally new direction. Instead of the fantasy-intensive style, Ragnarok took the god into a more science fiction-centric direction, without completely abandoning the character's roots. Some weren't fond of the character's hard pivot into comedy, but it's generally considered to be one of the strongest films in the franchise.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO