ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Bram Stoker's Dracula' Gets 30th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Release This Fall

By Kevin McCall
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the horror film celebrates its 30th anniversary, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release of Bram Stoker's Dracula on 4K Ultra HD, set for a fall release date later this year and will come as a limited edition Steelbook with new special features for fans to enjoy, according to...

collider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Collider

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Blooper Reel Is Full of Cast Hilarity

In celebration of the release of acclaimed action-comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD today, Lionsgate decided to treat fans of the surreal adventure with a blooper reel video which suggests that the cast and crew had as much fun making the movie as we had watching it. The story centers around Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a woman who has her world turned upside down when she learns she can travel between parallel universes.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Great, Underrated Movies Recommended by Roger Ebert

Roger Ebert was one of the most influential film critics of the 20th century and the first to win the Pulitzer Prize. His reviews radiate a love of film and life, which he retained to the end, even as he battled thyroid cancer. After he passed away in 2013, the outpouring of affection for Ebert was unlike any accorded to a movie reviewer before. Robert Redford called him "one of the great champions of freedom of artistic expression," while Barack Obama simply said, "Roger was the movies."
MOVIES
Collider

Geena Davis Reveals Who Recommended Her for the Role of Veronica in 'The Fly'

There’s a lot to cover when you’ve got an icon like Geena Davis on an episode of Collider Ladies Night. As we paved the way to celebrating the Bentonville Film Festival’s eighth year in operation, we revisited as much of her filmography as a 40-minute conversation would allow. Touching on her very first feature film, Tootsie, was an absolute must. She also shared stories from Beetlejuice, Thelma and Louise, and A League of Their Own. But there’s another early title on her resume that made an indelible impression on the industry, especially in the body horror department. It’s David Cronenberg’s The Fly.
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Cary Elwes
Person
Billy Campbell
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Richard E. Grant
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Bela Lugosi
Collider

The 10 Longest Films in the IMDb Top 250, Ranked From Lengthy to Epic

The IMDb Top 250 is a great starting point for checking out some of the best and most popular movies of all time. It's by no means perfect, but there are a lot of great movies within it, even if an individual's personal top 250 is never going to be exactly the same as a list like this, which takes all the votes of IMDb's millions of users into account.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Best New Shows on Netflix in July 2022

Netflix has a whole slew of new content ready for your July viewing pleasure. There are so many to choose from, it's hard to decide what to watch. Whether it’s a brand-new show or a returning favorite, Netflix will always have you covered. From the highly anticipated release of the final episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things to the much-loved Virgin River, returning favorites are always comforting. But there is also a lot of new content ranging from the folklore of D.B. Cooper to new series derived from Kung Fu Panda and Resident Evil to a new romantic comedy from Darren Star. Needless to say, there is a little something for everyone. Here are seven of our favorites that we think you should check out this July.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'The Amityville Horror' Just Won't Die

In the winter of 1974, a young man murdered his parents and siblings in their home. As of 2022, thirty-seven films, ten books and countless documentaries have been inspired by this crime. The circumstances of the massacre were bizarre to say the least, but when a young family bought the house cheap and moved in sometime later, a legacy of horror was born. The events of the winter of 1975-76 became known as The Amityville Horror, and almost 50 years later, the idea of a house haunted by the harrowing echoes of its past has never died.
AMITYVILLE, NY
Collider

Where to Watch 'Thor: Love and Thunder': What Formats Is the Film Playing In?

The next surefire mega Marvel hit, the next installment of the Thor series is set to release very, very soon, and will also be making Marvel Cinematic Universe history. Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth film in the alleged "strongest Avenger's" story, making him the first Marvel hero to get a solo saga rather than a trilogy. Most fans probably didn't see this coming, as the first two Thor films, while not awful, aren't commonly considered to be some of the better films in comparison to the standalone fares of the other Avengers. That all changed when writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi came on board for the third film, Thor: Ragnarok, where the visionary filmmaker completely flipped the script for the Thor character and took the franchise in a totally new direction. Instead of the fantasy-intensive style, Ragnarok took the god into a more science fiction-centric direction, without completely abandoning the character's roots. Some weren't fond of the character's hard pivot into comedy, but it's generally considered to be one of the strongest films in the franchise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Ultra Hd#Music Video#Media Play News#Dolby Vision#Blu Ray
Collider

‘Black Bird’ Cast and Characters: Who’s Who in This True Crime Thriller Told From Behind Bars?

The upcoming Apple TV+ series Black Bird is scheduled to premiere in July, with true-crime fans on the edge of their seats, impatiently waiting to see the Jimmy Keene story play out. Based on true events, this gritty, dark tale is told from inside a prison for the criminally insane where one of the Midwest's most prolific killers is kept, along with his new, curious friend.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Lightyear': Tom Hanks Doesn't "Understand" Why Chris Evans Replaced Tim Allen

Admittedly, Lightyear hasn't been the easiest sell. Namely, the Pixar spin-off has had trouble explaining to general audiences that the Buzz Lightyear featured at the front of this animated blockbuster isn't the toy, voiced by Tim Allen, that we all grew to love in the Toy Story series but rather the main character at the center of Lightyear, Andy's favorite film from 1995.
MOVIES
Collider

All Major ‘Stranger Things’ Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least to Most Heartbreaking

This article contains spoilers for all seasons of Stranger Things.While Stranger Things certainly has a thing for fake deaths, including Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) in Season 1 and Hopper's (David Harbour) in Season 3, the series doesn't shy away from killing relatively important characters. Since the incredible series began in 2016, viewers have been continuously surprised by some of the twists and turns the Netflix show's mind-blowing storyline has endured.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Collider

8 Burning Questions Fans Have For The Future of 'Stranger Things'

The final two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things were released on July 1, and proved to be more than worth the six-week wait. Filled with twists and turns, touching character moments, and some of the best special effects ever seen on television, it's easy to see why Stranger Things 4 broke the Nielsen streaming record.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 Game of Thrones Subplots That Were Better Than the Main Story

Game of Thrones, spanning eight years and eight seasons, is remembered as one of the greatest fantasy shows of all time, if not one of the best shows of all time, period. Breaking records and sweeping awards categories year after year, it featured a huge ensemble cast of fantastic talents and carefully interwoven plot threads throughout the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

6 Best Sitcoms That Weren't Afraid to Make Us Cry

If you're feeling down, watching your favorite Sitcom is a pretty effective way to put a smile on your face. Be it the reliableness of a classic like Friends or a group of geeky scientists as they journey through life in The Big Bang Theory, dozens of sitcoms have been a surefire way to turn a frown upside down for decades.
TV SERIES
Collider

James Cameron Wants to "Pass The Baton" to Another Director for Final 'Avatar' Sequels

Believe it or not, visionary director James Cameron has expressed his desire to "pass the baton" to another director for the fourth and fifth Avatar sequels. Back in 2009, the celebrated director took the high-concept original idea of life on Pandora and turned it into a visual masterpiece called Avatar. Cameron extensively worked on the movie as he directed, wrote, produced, and co-edited it, and then it turned out to be the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar got nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director out of which it won three, for Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.
MOVIES
Collider

Dive Into Summer With These 7 Anime Premieres, From 'Extreme Hearts' to 'Bucchigire!'

Summer is a time for so many fun things: swimming, being outdoors, and making memories with friends. That is until you have to run and stay indoors because it is insanely, unbearably hot outside. Luckily, beating the heat indoors doesn’t have to be boring! The summer anime season often brings about some of the best premieres of the year, and it is always fully loaded with exciting titles. However, it’s also usually the season when the newest titles come out. Swimming through that sea of content can be confusing and exhausting, but don’t worry! Make building your summer watch list a little less stressful by taking a look at these promising anime titles.
COMICS
Collider

8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

Love, Death + Robots has taken the world by storm once more. For audiences unfamiliar with the Netflix series, it’s essentially the animated equivalent of Black Mirror. The creators behind the award-winning anthology have just released another season, but it’ll likely be some time until fans are sated with more of the series’ animated shorts.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy