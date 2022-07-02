Georgia DOT awards $111 million in construction contracts in May

The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 23 projects in May valued at approximately $110,860,370. Special Illustration: Georgia DOT

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 23 projects in May valued at approximately $110,860,370.

The largest single investment, worth approximately $10 million, was awarded to Reeves Construction Company. This resurfacing project will consist of 10.934 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on U.S. Highway 25/Georgia (SR) 121 from the Jenkins County Line to south of SR 24 in Burke County. This contract, along with 13 other resurfacing contracts, represents 64 percent of the awarded funds.

The largest bridge construction project, worth approximately $6 million, was awarded to Georgia Bridge and Concrete LLC. The project consists of 0.464 mile of bridge construction and its approaches on SR 82 over Middle Oconee River in Barrow and Jackson Counties. This contract, along with four other bridge construction projects, represents 25 percent, or approximately $21 million, of the awarded funds.

Construction projects represent 8 percent, or approximately $6 million, of the awarded funds. Further information on the previously mentioned projects and the remaining 3 percent allotted to a rehabilitation project in Fulton County can be found in the award announcement list.

A Design-Build project was awarded to the team of Archer Western Construction LLC and Heath & Lineback Engineering Inc in the month of May worth approximately $35 million. This Design-Build project constructs an auxiliary lane along Interstate 285 westbound between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive. The project also includes a bridge replacement on Mt. Vernon Highway over I-285 and the widening of I-285 over long Island Drive to accommodate the auxiliary lane. To learn more about this project, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Innovative/DesignBuild.

Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on April 22, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on May 6.

Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.