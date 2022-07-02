ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia DOT awards $111 million in construction contracts in May

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NM2Ih_0gTBFycG00
The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 23 projects in May valued at approximately $110,860,370. Special Illustration: Georgia DOT

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 23 projects in May valued at approximately $110,860,370.

The largest single investment, worth approximately $10 million, was awarded to Reeves Construction Company. This resurfacing project will consist of 10.934 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on U.S. Highway 25/Georgia (SR) 121 from the Jenkins County Line to south of SR 24 in Burke County. This contract, along with 13 other resurfacing contracts, represents 64 percent of the awarded funds.

The largest bridge construction project, worth approximately $6 million, was awarded to Georgia Bridge and Concrete LLC. The project consists of 0.464 mile of bridge construction and its approaches on SR 82 over Middle Oconee River in Barrow and Jackson Counties. This contract, along with four other bridge construction projects, represents 25 percent, or approximately $21 million, of the awarded funds.

Construction projects represent 8 percent, or approximately $6 million, of the awarded funds. Further information on the previously mentioned projects and the remaining 3 percent allotted to a rehabilitation project in Fulton County can be found in the award announcement list.

A Design-Build project was awarded to the team of Archer Western Construction LLC and Heath & Lineback Engineering Inc in the month of May worth approximately $35 million. This Design-Build project constructs an auxiliary lane along Interstate 285 westbound between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive. The project also includes a bridge replacement on Mt. Vernon Highway over I-285 and the widening of I-285 over long Island Drive to accommodate the auxiliary lane. To learn more about this project, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Innovative/DesignBuild.

Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on April 22, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on May 6.

Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.

Comments / 2

Related
The Albany Herald

DOT approves Southern Georgia region projects

VALDOSTA — In May 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 23 new contracts for construction projects across the state. Three are for TIA-funded projects in the Southern Georgia region. They are:. ♦ Coffee County: This project would resurface and rehabilitate the shoulders on 10.998 miles of Youngie Fussell...
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Counties with the most veterans in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

How Georgia’s July Fourth travel deaths compare to last year’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia traffic deaths more than doubled during this July Fourth holiday travel period compared to last year. That could be because it was longer this year, plus more people were on the roads. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says 20 people were killed across the...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Gov. Kemp addresses Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference

Governor Brian P. Kemp spoke to local and state public safety personnel, school resource officers (SROs), other law enforcement officers, emergency management personnel, teachers, school administration officials, and school counselors at the 2022 Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) hosted the event in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education. Having started in 2009, the three-day event is the state’s premier and longest-running conference for school safety.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

20 killed in Georgia holiday travel period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 20 people were killed across Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Several fatal road accidents happened in southwest Georgia during the holiday travel period. One happened when a man was hit walking down the middle...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Long Island#Urban Construction#Georgia Dot#U S Highway
accesswdun.com

Georgia gas prices drop nine cents from last week

While gas prices are still well over $4.00 per gallon, they are trending downwards. The lastest AAA report shows the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Georgia is $4.31 as of early Monday morning, down nine cents from the previous week. It's still almost a dollar and a half higher than July of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Georgia leaders going all in to attract new federal health agency

Georgia leaders have united in a quest to land the headquarters of a new federal health-related agency — an effort that would solidify the state’s role as the epicenter for global health. The administration of President Joe Biden already has allocated $1 billion for the new Advanced Research...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia gas prices continue to slowly drop

Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $4.32 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 10 cents more than last month, and $1.41 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
309
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy