Manasquan Independence Day Celebration Canceled

By Star News Group Staff
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Independence Day Celebration and fireworks scheduled for Saturday, July 2, has been canceled.

Citing a forecast of unfavorable weather, the Manasquan Tourism Commission has posted an announcement of the cancelation on its Facebook page, adding “Fireworks will be rescheduled for later this summer.”

The Saturday events that have been cancelled include the Patriotic Bike Decorating contest and parade that were to have taken place late Saturday afternoon and early evening.

