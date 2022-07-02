Manasquan Independence Day Celebration Canceled

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Independence Day Celebration and fireworks scheduled for Saturday, July 2, has been canceled.

Citing a forecast of unfavorable weather, the Manasquan Tourism Commission has posted an announcement of the cancelation on its Facebook page, adding “Fireworks will be rescheduled for later this summer.”

The Saturday events that have been cancelled include the Patriotic Bike Decorating contest and parade that were to have taken place late Saturday afternoon and early evening.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_manasquan]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.