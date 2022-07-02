Fatal hit and run in Pasquotank County

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Troopers are seeking the help of the public to identify a driver that killed a woman during a hit and run in Pasquotank County.

N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 9 p.m. on Main Street near Shillington Road. When they arrived on scene, they found a female in her 30’s had been struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.

A spokesperson says they are searching for a Jeep Cherokee with heavy damage and missing the front bumper.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.