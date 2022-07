LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested after assaulting and killing a mother in her Lumberton home Sunday. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded to Rozier Homes public housing complex around 4:43 a.m., in response to a report of a woman who had been assaulted. Before officers arrived additional information was received by 911 that a second victim was assaulted and had been shot.

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO