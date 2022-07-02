ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darby, PA

Alleged shooter arrested in fatal Pa. road rage incident

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — A 22-year-old Darby man has admitted to the road-rage killing of 54-year-old King Hua during rush hour traffic Wednesday morning, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced at a press conference Friday morning. “This is a perfect example of everybody in the law enforcement community working...

FOX 43

Suspects charged in burglary of Lancaster County gun shop

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged four suspects with the May 1 burglary of Trop Gun Shop in Elizabethtown. Naron Wililams, 19, and James T. Scott, 19, and two juvenile suspects, all from the Harrisburg area, have been charged in the alleged burglary, according to Northwest Regional Police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Police: Woman fatally shot in the torso, face in Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives in Philadelphia are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Oxford Circle. According to police, the shooting took place on the 1200 block of Magee Avenue at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say a 32-year-old woman was shot in the torso, face and left arm. Medics...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

2 boys injured, one man dead, in a pair of Wilmington shootings

Two boys were hospitalized after they were shot early Monday morning in Northeast Wilmington. Wilmington Police said they located two boys, ages 6 and 7, who both went to the hospital in stable condition after being shot along the 2300 block of North Pine Street at about 12:19 a.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
Hit/Run Investigation In Lancaster County

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a hit and run accident which occurred Saturday, July 2 around 10:16 p.m. involving a pick-up truck striking a light pole at Ephrata Borough Grater Park at 300 Cocalico Street. Police discovered a light pole at the park was knocked over with damage to the pole, light, and base. Area surveillance showed a driver of a 2000-2006 light colored, gray/silver or tan Toyota Tundra struck the pole with the front passenger quarter panel and door knocking the pole to the ground. You can see photos of the vehicle below. Police found evidence from the striking vehicle at the scene. The vehicle should have damage to its front passenger quarter panel, door, and missing a portion of its passenger door “Tundra” name plate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Schmitt with the Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Nearly 20 shots fired in shooting that killed man in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Olney, according to authorities. Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 that the shooting took place Monday night just before 11 p.m. Authorities say officers with the 25th District responded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating Whether 2 Police Officers Struck By Stray Bullets On Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. toddler drowns in backyard pool, coroner says

A 23-month-old boy from Allentown died Monday from drowning, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reports. The incident happened about 6 p.m. in a backyard swimming pool in the 500 block of North Fenwick Street in the city, the coroner’s office said. The boy was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Man fatally shot in the head on Palethorpe Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Palethorpe Street around 10:56 pm. According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot in the head and thigh by an unknown shooter....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Upper Darby Police Searching For Teen Suspect Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old While Making Music Video

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby police are trying to locate a teen suspect wanted for third-degree murder. Police say 16-year-old Jermaine Young has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy. The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday night at a home on Ruskin Lane. Court documents claim Young, the victim and five friends were there to make a music video when police say Young fired. BREAKING: Upper Darby Police are trying to locate Jermaine Young, 16, charged as an adult with 3rd degree murder in fatal shooting of a 14 y/o...
UPPER DARBY, PA
